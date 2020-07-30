Convalescent Plasma From COVID Recovered Patients Is Being Used For Investigational Treatment Of Coronavirus

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plasma therapy market is expected to grow from $187.67 million in 2019 to $246.95 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. The growth is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the urgent need to treat a growing number of cases. The use of convalescent plasma collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 is one investigational treatment being explored for COVID-19. The plasma therapy market is then expected to stabilize and grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach $291.6 million in 2023.

Convalescent plasma therapy, to treat patients suffering from COVID 19, is a leading trend in the global plasma therapy market. Convalescent plasma is the plasma extracted from individuals who have been cured of a particular viral infection, as they have antibodies that protect and make them immune to that particular organism. The convalescent plasma is transfused to the patient who is suffering from the viral infection to neutralize the viral infection and induce an active immune response to cure the infection. Convalescent plasma therapy is found to be a safe treatment to cure patients infected with the coronavirus. Moreover, this therapy was used to treat other viral infections such as Ebola, Dengue, and SARS- 1, but did not give the desired result.

In March 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited initiated a plasma-therapy, Anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune globulin (H-IG), which is termed as TAK-888, for treating COVID-19. The TAK-888 utilizes plasma collected from convalescent donors who have been cured of COVID-19 and is administered to a patient suffering from COVID-19.

The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis is expected to drive the plasma therapy market during the forecast period. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP), a type of plasma therapy, is considered a safe and efficient treatment for osteoarthritis. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a concentrated autologous blood growth factor, which is injected on to the joint to provide symptomatic relief by decreasing inflammation and slowing the progression of osteoarthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 32.5 million people in the USA were suffering from osteoarthritis in 2019. Therefore, an increase in the prevalence of osteoarthritis is expected to drive the plasma therapy market.

The plasma therapy market consists of revenues generated by companies that are engaged in selling and manufacturing plasma therapy products and related services. Plasma therapy is a technique where high concentrations of plasma are transfused or injected to patients to facilitate the healing process. Plasma therapy is frequently used for facial rejuvenation, androgenetic alopecia, and wound healing, among others.

The plasma therapy market is segmented by type into Pure PRP, Leukocyte-rich PRP, Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF), and Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF). By application, the market is segmented into orthopaedics, arthritis, chronic tendinitis, bone repair & regeneration, dermatology, androgenic alopecia, plastic surgery, dental, cardiac muscle injury, and others.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/convalescent-plasma-therapy-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Global Report 2020: COVID 19 Growth And Change (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-covid-19-current-therapy-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.