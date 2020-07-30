Opera GX unveils results of worldwide gaming survey

More than 191,000 people revealed their favorite gaming genres, streaming habits, and even the types of drinks they choose while playing games and watching streamers

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera GX, the world’s first browser for gamers by Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], decided to ask its users from the US, UK, Germany, Brazil, Russia and Poland about their gaming and streaming habits in the largest gamer survey to date.



No one wants to admit how much time they spend gaming so Opera asked Opera GX users twice. The numbers went up the second time around: one third of gamers gave higher estimates: 31% admitted playing 3-4 hours a day, 30% 5-6 hours a day and 39% admitted gaming between 7 hours a day and never stopping.

While globally most people play 3 or less games at a time, Poles, Brits and Americans proved to be the most likely to play more than games, with 35%, 37% and 39% respectively playing the highest number of games.

Results also showed the US and UK gamers to be the least sensitive to violence. In general, the more time people spent playing games, the less sensitive they were towards violence. Gamers spending more than 8 hours each day playing games proved to be at the peak of violence-insensitivity. Gamers from the 18-34 age group turned out to be the most insensitive to violence.

Women and men differed in the types of games they played: Female gamers prefer adventure games (61%), followed by RPG (56%) and action (42%). Male gamers are big fans of shooters: 65% said they play FPS, followed by action and adventure games (52% each) and RPG gamers (45%).

Based on the survey results, the Opera GX team established 5 gamer profiles. To find out which one of them you represent, you can take a special quiz and read the full report under the same link.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the choice of more than 360 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). In 2019, Opera’s PC user base grew 11 percent and has continued to see increasing engagement with 73 million MAU (Average Monthly Users “MAU”) in March 2020.

Julia Szyndzielorz Senior PR manager, Opera julia.szyndzielorz@opera.com