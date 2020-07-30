Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Autolus Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET/1:30 pm BST to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events.

To access the live and subsequent replay of this webcast that will be live for two weeks and view the accompanying slide presentation, please register here.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 7587 372 619 
l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877 
 j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-212-966-3650 
susan@sanoonan.com

