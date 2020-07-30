Trillium Therapeutics Provides Update On Phase 1 Study Of TTI-621 And Dose Escalation To 2.0 MG/KG Level

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (“Trillium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TSX:TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, provided an update today on its ongoing phase 1b dose optimization study of TTI-621 in patients with relapsed and/or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). TTI-621 is an innate immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting CD47, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells use to evade destruction by the immune system.



“We are pleased to report that we have successfully completed the safety assessment part of the 1.4 mg/kg cohort, with no DLTs observed,” said Jan Skvarka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trillium. “After experiencing a temporary slow-down in patient enrollment due to Covid-19, we are now moving ahead with the 2.0 mg/kg dose level, and anticipate dosing the first patient in early August 2020.”

TTI-621 Phase 1b Study Update

15 relapsed/refractory CTCL patients have been enrolled in the first 4 cohorts, and were treated with TTI-621 monotherapy at doses up to 1.4 mg/kg.

Dose limiting toxicity (DLT) evaluation of Cohort 4 (1.4 mg/kg dose level) has been successfully completed and dose escalation is now continuing at 2.0 mg/kg.

Data related to clinical activity, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics are not yet available for the 1.4 mg/kg cohort.

Trillium intends to provide an update on its TTI-621 and TTI-622 studies at the American Society for Hematology Annual Meeting in December 2020.

About TTI-621

TTI-621 is a SIRPαFc decoy receptor consisting of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPα linked to an IgG1 Fc region. It is designed to enhance phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal. Importantly, TTI-621 does not bind appreciably to human red blood cells, providing a key differentiation feature.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.

