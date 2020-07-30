TELA Bio to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA") (Nasdaq: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, announces today it will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference, scheduled to be held virtually August 11-13, 2020. TELA Bio's management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the "Investors" section of the company's website at ir.telabio.com .



About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

TELA Bio Contact

Stuart Henderson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

TELA Bio, Inc.

484-320-2930



Investor Contact

Greg Chodaczek

347-620-7010

ir@telabio.com



