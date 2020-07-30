Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Beam Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences 

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that management will participate in the following August investor conferences:

  • William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2020 “Gene Editing and Gene Therapy in 2030” Panel on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET; and,
  • 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com. The webcasts will be archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through the use of base editing. Beam’s proprietary base editors create precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases. For more information, visit www.beamtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Monique Allaire
THRUST Strategic Communications
monique@thrustsc.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com

