Accounting Technology Firm Ceterus Announces Launch of Ceterus for Dental CPAs

New white-labeled product leverages automation, industry KPIs to help dental industry accounting professionals scale

Accounting technology company Ceterus announces an innovative, dental industry-specific product to help dentistry-focused accounting professionals enhance and scale their services. The new white-labeled dashboard arrives at a time when small businesses, including dental practices and the accounting firms who serve them, need efficient and effective tools to grow, strategize, and increase their margins.



The COVID-19 crisis has solidified a need for accounting firms to provide their clients with both client accounting services (CAS) and financial consultation, merging process-oriented services and strategic advisory to better position their clients for success. This is particularly true in the dental care sector, which has been significantly impacted by the pandemic. As small businesses demand financial consultation, CPAs will need proven tools to automate routine, time-consuming bookkeeping tasks.



To support this shift, accounting technology firm Ceterus has designed an industry-specific platform to automate the CAS practice for dental-focused CPA firms. Built upon their highly successful automated accounting and benchmarked reporting solution, the new Ceterus for Dental CPAs dashboard uses machine learning to automate manual data-entry tasks, and provides industry-specific KPIs that empower CPAs to uncover growth opportunities tailored to their dental clients’ needs. Ultimately, this powerful technology allows dental CPAs to focus more time on strategic consulting and value-added services.



“We needed a way to scale-up our services in the dental sector without the challenges and resources required of hiring new staff,” says partner-in-charge of Aprio’s National Dental Industry Practice Brad McKeiver. “By leveraging Ceterus for Dental CPAs, we’re able to grow more efficiently while also providing added value to our dental practice clients, which in turn helps them grow, too.”



The automation and process standardization provided by Ceterus for Dental CPAs has already helped early adopters of the tool save hundreds of hours per month. Additionally, the platform’s user-friendly reporting tools enable CPAs to easily share data with their dental clients, improving client interactions. Nearly 1,000 dental offices across the U.S. are already benefiting from the reporting.



“It has always been our mission to empower small business entrepreneurs, and one of the best ways we can do so is by helping their CPAs focus on financial consultation,” says Ceterus CEO Levi Morehouse. “Dental CPAs already have the industry expertise to advise their clients, but the automation and industry-specific financial reporting of our new Ceterus for Dental CPAs platform will give them the time and data to truly help their dentistry clients navigate a changing economy and grow strategically.”



