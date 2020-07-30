Shaw Mobile Has Arrived — Fast LTE and Shaw’s Fibre+ Network Combine to Give Customers an Innovative Wireless Experience With Unprecedented Savings

Shaw Internet customers in B.C. and Alberta can now add wireless to their Shaw Fibre+ Internet to get as many as six lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text for $0 monthly.





Since everyone uses their smartphones and their wireless data differently, Shaw Mobile also offers an Unlimited Data plan starting at $45 a month with $10 a month US and Mexico roaming options.





Shaw Mobile customers leverage the power of Shaw’s Fast LTE, Shaw’s in-home WiFi service and Canada’s largest network of WiFi hotspots, powered by Shaw’s Fibre+ network.





Shaw Mobile is available across B.C. and Alberta in 19 Shaw retail stores, including 12 new stores opening in the coming weeks, and over 120 locations of Shaw’s largest national retail partners across these two provinces.





Building on the strength of its Fibre+ network, Shaw introduces the ‘Brighter Together’ advertising campaign focusing on the powerful combination of Shaw Mobile and Shaw’s position as the new leader in gig speed internet in Western Canada.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the launch of Shaw Mobile — a new wireless service in Canada that leverages Shaw’s Fast LTE and Fibre+ network to provide Shaw Internet customers with an innovative wireless experience that can virtually eliminate their monthly wireless data bill.

Beginning today, Shaw Mobile is available to all Shaw Internet customers who can easily add up to six wireless lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text for $0 a month on the most popular handsets.

“Shaw Mobile customers will get the most cost-effective wireless experience in Canada by taking full advantage of our Fast LTE and our WiFi service, powered by Shaw Fibre+,” said Brad Shaw, Executive Chair and CEO, Shaw Communications. “We are pleased to deliver what Canadians have wanted from their wireless carriers for years — innovation and technology that helps them save money without sacrificing connectivity.”

Shaw Mobile customers can leverage the best WiFi experience both at home, with their Shaw Fibre+ Internet, and while on the go, by automatically connecting to any of Shaw’s thousands of WiFi hotspots across Western Canada powered by Shaw’s Fibre+ network. When customers aren’t on WiFi, they can pay only for the data they need and connect to Shaw’s Fast LTE network or to any of Shaw’s roaming partners nationwide.

Shaw Mobile is designed around the fact that Canadians have been increasingly choosing to reduce their monthly wireless costs by using their smartphones on WiFi rather than cellular data. This long- term trend has been driven by the dramatic growth in the number of WiFi hotspots, the number of devices capable of connecting to WiFi, and more recently, the movement toward working from home.

As the new leader in gig speed internet service in Western Canada, Shaw’s gigabit download speeds are available to over a million more homes and businesses than its closest competitor. Shaw’s Fibre+ network, including in-home and public WiFi hotspots, provides great speed and coverage both within and outside the home to allow customers to spend more time on WiFi and less time on cellular.

“By leveraging WiFi powered by Shaw’s Fibre+ network rather than LTE data, many Shaw Mobile customers can realistically eliminate much of their monthly wireless data expense,” Mr. Shaw said. “It’s 2020 and Canadians expect to be connected all the time wherever they are. With Shaw Mobile, that doesn’t have to mean large wireless data charges.

“To our existing Shaw Internet customers, we’re pleased to provide you with unlimited Canada-wide talk and text at no charge as a way of thanking you for your unwavering support and loyalty to our company,” Mr. Shaw said. “For B.C. and Alberta residents who don’t yet have their internet with Shaw, we invite you to take advantage of our Fibre+ Gig speeds available to more than 99 per cent of our market, and bundle it with a mobile service that will give you unprecedented savings exclusively available for Shaw customers.”

Since entering the Canadian wireless market in 2016, Shaw has focused on offering Canadians more affordable plans on the most popular devices, while investing to improve the quality of its network and its customer experience by deploying new spectrum, expanding its lineup of premium devices, and building out a robust retail distribution network. Shaw has invested nearly $30 billion since fiscal 2013 to build, upgrade, and expand its Fast LTE and Fibre+ networks and services. Shaw’s Freedom Mobile, recognized as an industry innovator and champion of wireless affordability, continues to serve almost 1.8 million Canadians.

Shaw Mobile puts customers firmly in control of their mobile data

Because everyone uses their phones and their data differently, in addition to being able to connect to Shaw’s WiFi network, Shaw Mobile gives people the ability to customize their mobile data allotment with two rate plans — By The Gig and Unlimited Data — that can be mixed and matched to meet the needs of as many as six household members.

Customers who use only a modest amount of LTE data or who are mostly connected to WiFi can choose a By The Gig option and pay only for additional wireless data they need, starting at $10 per GB for use on the Shaw or Nationwide networks. By The Gig customers also get the benefit of unused data automatically rolling over for up to 90 days.

For those customers who need more data, Shaw Mobile’s Unlimited Data plan option includes 25GB of our Fast LTE network data for only $45 per month — an abundance of wireless data at a price that’s more than 40 per cent less than similar plans offered by other competitors. Beyond this, customers can choose to top their data up one gig at a time or have access to unlimited data at reduced speeds.

Shaw Mobile’s launch comes at a time when Canadians are searching for better value and more features from their wireless provider.

“The launch of Shaw Mobile is the best example yet of how facilities-based providers can compete and innovate to deliver true wireless affordability,” said Paul McAleese, President, Shaw Communications. “We are the only provider offering $0 talk and text to internet customers in Canada and our data plans empower them to find an option that fits their unique needs.”

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, telecom service providers such as Shaw, and its employees, have been working hard to provide high quality telecommunications services to Canadians in these trying times,” said Navdeep Bains, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Now more than ever, Canadians rely on these services for work, school, finances and health care. That’s why the Government has introduced a number of important measures to make wireless services more affordable, and we’re continuing to build on the progress we’ve made to promote competition and further reduce prices. We applaud Shaw for offering innovative options to help Canadians stay connected.”

“Expanding our wireless infrastructure will enable economic development, spur job creation, and help get Albertans back to work,” said Tanya Fir, Alberta Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism. “Part of our economic recovery plan includes developing plans to support the fastest, most secure use of technology and data by Albertans, and today’s announcement is a great step in that direction.”

“Affordable wireless services ensure people can stay productive at work, connect with friends and family and unwind after a long day without worrying about unexpected and costly charges at the end of the month,” said B.C. Minister of Citizens’ Services Anne Kang. “The Province is a vocal advocate for the affordability and availability of mobility services for people in British Columbia. I want to thank Shaw for taking steps to reduce wireless bills for B.C. families.”

More information about Shaw Mobile’s innovative new plans can be found at www.shawmobile.ca/plans .

Customers can choose Shaw Mobile plans on Canada’s most popular handsets

Shaw Mobile will feature premium and popular handsets from the world’s top providers, including Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and Motorola. When a customer switches to Shaw Mobile, they can bring their own device or purchase a new device using Shaw’s MyTab program.

More information on compatible handsets is available at shawmobile.ca/devices

Shaw Mobile customers pay no data overage charges in Canada when using the Shaw and Nationwide networks and can leverage WiFi calling features on compatible devices to make calls from any WiFi network anywhere in the world.

While the biggest savings come from bundling Shaw’s wireless and internet services, Shaw Mobile is also available as a standalone product at market rate.

Shaw Mobile to be featured in new concept retail locations, new marketing platform

To learn more about Shaw Mobile, customers can visit one of 19 Shaw retail locations across Alberta and B.C., including 12 new and enhanced stores in high-traffic shopping centres to be opened by the end of the summer. Shaw Mobile will also be available at over 120 locations of our largest national retail partners across B.C. and Alberta, beginning today, Thursday, July 30.

Shaw stores have been redesigned to provide customers with an immersive destination where they can explore, learn, and interact directly with the latest Shaw products and services, including Shaw’s suite of in-home technology. All stores are designed with physical distancing in mind and will continue to adhere to applicable health and safety protocols to keep customers and employees safe.

Building on the strength of its Fibre+ network, the new stores reflect Shaw’s “Brighter Together” advertising campaign and new visual identity. Shaw’s new creative was produced in collaboration with Shaw’s marketing agency of record, Rethink.

Brighter Together is a call to action suggesting that there is a brighter future for Canadians with Shaw. By bringing Shaw’s total offering together, consumers get the two-fold benefit of constant high-speed connectivity and the reassuring feeling that they’ve made the brightest choice. The new visual identity expands the Shaw colour palette and uses fibre imagery as a symbol of connectivity and brightness.

“The language of our industry has changed, with more and more Western Canadians understanding that our value lies in the strength and capacity of our network. Our new refreshed visual identity puts Shaw’s Fibre+ network at the forefront and reinforces the technology available to customers through our exciting products,” Mr. McAleese said. “This new identity will serve as the foundation for all our new advertising and merchandising in the foreseeable future.”

The new imagery will be extended across Shaw-branded business units, expressing a consistent experience across all customer touchpoints, including advertising and digital properties such as shaw.ca and social media accounts.

More information, including a complete list of retail locations, can be found at shaw.ca .

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

