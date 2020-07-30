Grace Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Delivers Strong Operating and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter 2020 Highlights



Net sales of $418.7 million, down 18.5%, reflecting the impact of COVID-19

Diluted EPS of $(0.11), down $1.25 compared with $1.14 a year ago, including a $0.47 charge related to changes in our Refining Technologies manufacturing operations and global footprint to drive capital and operating efficiencies

Adjusted EPS of $0.49, down $0.67

Strong year-to-date operating cash flow up 27.4% and Adjusted Free Cash Flow up 61.1%

Raising full year cash flow benefit of proactive actions from $100 million to $125 million

(See Analysis of Operations and Notes for information on Non-GAAP financial measures; all results based on year-over-year comparison unless otherwise noted.)

COLUMBIA, Md., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020, which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very pleased with how our teams are managing the unique challenges of the pandemic and recession. Our workforce remains safe and healthy, and we have experienced no business continuity issues in our global operations or supply chain," said Hudson La Force, Grace's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I want to publicly thank my leadership team and our 4,000 employees for the results they are delivering. Their creativity, adaptability, and commitment make a significant difference to our customers, their customers, and our fellow employees.”

“The pandemic has significantly disrupted our markets in the short-term, but it has not changed the value of our technology to our customers, our long-term growth potential, or the strategic value of our specialty chemicals franchise. We continue to make strategic investments and are well positioned to capture growth opportunities as our end markets recover.”

“Sales and earnings were better than expected. Our value selling and commercial excellence efforts continue to be robust and our technical teams continue to work closely with customers to deliver the full value of our technologies.”

“Cash flow performance was exceptional. Year-to-date Adjusted Free Cash Flow is 60% higher than last year, even though Adjusted EBIT is almost 40% lower. We've taken decisive actions to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic and to ensure we generate strong free cash flow this year. We are ahead of plan on these actions and have identified additional opportunities to further improve cash flow this year.”

Second Quarter Consolidated Performance

Summary Financial Results - Total Grace (In $ millions, except per share amounts) 2Q20 2Q19 Change Net sales $418.7 $513.6 (18.5)% Net sales, constant currency1 (17.7)% Net income (7.3) 76.2 (109.6)% Net income margin (1.7)% 14.8% (16.5) pts Adjusted EBIT1 64.1 127.3 (49.6)% Adjusted EBIT margin1 15.3% 24.8% (9.5) pts Diluted EPS $(0.11) $1.14 (109.6)% Adjusted EPS1 $0.49 $1.16 (57.8)% Dividends per share $0.30 $0.27 11.1% YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change Net cash provided by operating activities 184.6 144.9 27.4% Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 109.7 68.1 61.1% TTM 2Q20 TTM 2Q19 Change Return on Equity 17.2% 48.1% (30.9) pts Adjusted EBIT ROIC1 16.8% 20.3% (3.5) pts 1 See Analysis of Operations and Notes for information on Non-GAAP financial measures.

Second quarter sales of $418.7 million decreased 18.5%, down 17.7% on constant currency. Sales declined primarily due to lower sales volumes (-18.3%) resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by improved pricing (+0.6%).

Adjusted EBIT of $64.1 million was down 49.6% and Adjusted EPS of $0.49 was down 57.8%, primarily due to lower sales volumes and the impact to gross margins of lower production volumes and inventory reductions, partially offset by cost mitigation actions and improved pricing. (See Other Developments - Inventory and Working Capital for additional detail)

Net income was $(7.3) million, down $83.5 million, and Diluted EPS was $(0.11), down $1.25, including a charge of $36.9 million pretax, or $0.47 per share, related to changes in our Refining Technologies manufacturing operations and global footprint to drive capital and operating efficiencies (see Other Developments below).

Year-to-date, net cash provided by operating activities of $184.6 million, increased 27.4% and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $109.7 million increased 61.1% year-over-year, highlighting the strong execution of cash and cost mitigation actions taken in response to the pandemic.

Delivering on Our Strategic Initiatives

“The pandemic does not change our profitable growth strategy or the long-term value of our strategic growth initiatives," continued La Force. “We have strong leadership positions in end-markets that are critical to consumers and the global economy, with more than 80% of our sales in segments where we are number one or two. In recent years, we’ve made significant investments in capacity, capability and people to accelerate our growth and extend our competitive advantages. These investments are producing visible results. Our Grace Manufacturing System investments added 75 basis points to gross margins last year and I fully expect that value to increase as demand returns to normal levels.”

Grace's strategic framework for profitable growth includes four elements:

Invest to accelerate growth and extend our competitive advantages

Invest in great people to strengthen our high-performance culture

Execute the Grace Value Model to drive operating excellence

Acquire to build our technology and manufacturing capabilities for our customers

Second Quarter Segment Performance

Catalysts Technologies

Catalysts Technologies includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in petrochemical, refining, and other chemical manufacturing applications.

Summary Financial Results - Catalysts Technologies (In $ millions) 2Q20 2Q19 Change Net sales $309.0 $395.7 (21.9)% Net sales, constant currency1 (21.4)% Gross margin 36.6% 43.8% (7.2) pts Operating income 71.7 125.8 (43.0)% Operating margin 23.2% 31.8% (8.6) pts 1 See Analysis of Operations and Notes for information on Non-GAAP financial measures.

Second quarter sales of $309.0 million decreased 21.9%, down 21.4% on constant currency. Sales declined primarily due to lower sales volumes (-22.1%) resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by improved pricing (+0.7%). Refining Technologies sales decreased 28.4% as global refinery operating rates and demand for transportation fuels were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the trailing twelve months, FCC catalysts pricing improved more than 200 bps. Specialty Catalysts sales decreased 14.7% as lower demand in durable end-market applications, notably construction, automotive and consumer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic more than offset higher demand in non-durable end-market applications such as hygiene and medical and food packaging. In addition, customer inventory reductions in response to the pandemic reduced sales by more than 10%.

Gross margin of 36.6% decreased 720 bps, primarily due to lower production volumes and inventory reductions, partially offset by lower raw materials and energy costs (+160 bps), improved pricing, and actions to align manufacturing costs with demand levels. (See Other Developments - Inventory and Working Capital for additional detail)

Operating income of $71.7 million was down $54.1 million, or 43.0%, primarily due to lower gross profit and lower income from our ART joint venture (-$2.6 million), partially offset by lower operating expense and $8.3 million of insurance recoveries in the quarter.

In July 2019, a North American FCC catalysts customer filed for bankruptcy protection after announcing it would not resume refinery operations following a fire in its refinery. Grace received insurance recoveries of $16.3 million in 1H20 under its business interruption insurance policy. Including the $8.0 million received in 4Q19, Grace received $24.3 million of insurance recoveries related to this event, reflecting approximately eight quarters of the impacts of the incident on earnings. This claim has now been fully resolved.

Materials Technologies

Materials Technologies includes specialty materials, including silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials, used in consumer/pharma, coatings, and chemical process applications.

Summary Financial Results - Materials Technologies (In $ millions) 2Q20 2Q19 Change Net sales $109.7 $117.9 (7.0)% Net sales, constant currency1 (5.3)% Gross margin 26.9% 36.2% (9.3) pts Operating income 12.6 24.1 (47.7)% Operating margin 11.5% 20.4% (8.9) pts 1 See Analysis of Operations and Notes for information on Non-GAAP financial measures.

Second quarter sales of $109.7 million decreased 7.0%, down 5.3% on constant currency. Sales volumes declined (-5.6%) primarily due to lower demand in coatings and industrial end-markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. These impacts were partially offset by improved pricing (+0.3%) and strong demand in consumer/pharma end-markets (+15.3%), including COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment applications.

Gross margin of 26.9% decreased 930 bps, primarily due to lower production volumes and inventory reductions, partially offset by favorable mix, lower raw materials and energy costs (+90 bps) and actions to align manufacturing costs with demand levels. (See Other Developments - Inventory and Working Capital for additional detail)

Operating income of $12.6 million was down $11.5 million, or 47.7%, primarily due to lower gross profit, partially offset by lower operating expense.

Other Developments

Update on Proactive Actions to Mitigate COVID-19 Impacts

During the quarter, we made significant progress implementing our proactive actions to mitigate the COVID-19 impact and raised our full-year expected cash flow benefit from $100 million to $125 million.

Inventory and Working Capital: In Q2, we reduced inventory by $52 million, more than twice our initial estimate. For the full-year, our targeted working capital improvement is now $45-$50 million, up $10-$15 million from our April estimate.



As a result of the accelerated inventory reductions, the impact to Adjusted Gross Margin was higher than expected. Adjusted Gross Margin was 34.1%, down 800 bps due to lower production volumes and inventory actions, partially offset by lower raw materials and energy costs, improved pricing and actions to align manufacturing costs with demand levels.



﻿For Q3, we expect Adjusted Gross Margins to improve to 37%-38%, up 300-400 bps sequentially.

Operating Costs: Increased full-year targeted operating cost reductions to $35-$40 million, up $10-$15 million from our April estimate.

Increased full-year targeted operating cost reductions to $35-$40 million, up $10-$15 million from our April estimate. Capital Spending: On-track to deliver capital spending reductions of $40 million.

Strengthened Financial Position

On June 12, 2020, we announced an offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due in 2027. The transaction closed on June 26, 2020, and the net proceeds together with cash-on-hand were used on July 13, 2020, to redeem all of our existing 5.125% senior unsecured notes due in 2021.

As of June 30, 2020, total available liquidity was over $680 million, including approximately $250 million of cash (excluding the $740 million used to redeem the September 2021 notes on July 13, 2020). Total available liquidity increased by over $75 million from the first quarter. We have not drawn on our $400 million revolving credit facility.

In the quarter, we generated net operating cash flow of $130.0 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $100.4 million.

Refining Technologies Manufacturing Operations and Global Footprint

During the quarter, we implemented changes to our Refining Technologies manufacturing operations and global footprint to drive capital and operating efficiencies as well as support global growth.

Hydroprocessing Catalysts Manufacturing Operations: In connection with our on-going operating excellence initiatives, we have accelerated the implementation of the Grace Manufacturing System (GMS) at our three hydroprocessing catalyst manufacturing sites, including key organizational changes and optimization of plant processes. These changes will benefit operating margins in our ART joint venture in the range of 150 to 200 basis points with the savings to be realized beginning in 3Q20. Grace will recognize the margin benefits through its equity earnings in the joint venture.



As a result of these changes, we have taken a pretax charge of approximately $20 million related to a write-off of inventory now deemed obsolete based on the process and footprint changes. The expected cash costs to implement this change are approximately $1 million.

Middle East FCC Catalysts Plant: In agreement with our local partner, we have discontinued the previously announced project to build a full-scale catalysts plant in the Middle East. The decision reflects the rapid advance of FCC catalysts technology and the value of flexibility in our global manufacturing operations to ensure we can supply the dynamic needs of our customers in a cost and capital efficient way.



“Grace remains fully committed to our customers and partners in the Middle East and has significant presence in the region, including a state-of-the-art catalyst characterization lab, local technical resources, and strategically located logistics hubs,” said Hudson La Force. “Our customers in the Middle East want the best available catalyst technology to maximize the performance of their refineries. Those needs are best met with the scale, capability and flexibility of our global manufacturing network, which a regional plant cannot provide.”



Grace’s global FCC catalysts manufacturing network includes three world-class plants in the U.S. and Germany. We continue to invest in our manufacturing network to support new technology development and to provide the flexibility and capability required to produce today’s advanced catalysts and additives platforms to support our customers. With long-term market growth of 1% to 2% per year, we will leverage our current footprint to meet our growth capacity needs.



In 2Q20, Grace recorded a pretax charge of $17 million to write-off engineering and site costs largely incurred prior to the 2H18. The expected cash costs to implement this change are approximately $1 million.



Capital Allocation

Capital investments: Year-to-date, we spent $95.0 million primarily to complete new capacity additions to meet long-term customer demand and operating excellence initiatives. Our forecast for capital spending in 2020 is approximately $155 million, which reflects a $40 million reduction from our original forecast of approximately $195 million.

Year-to-date, we spent $95.0 million primarily to complete new capacity additions to meet long-term customer demand and operating excellence initiatives. Our forecast for capital spending in 2020 is approximately $155 million, which reflects a $40 million reduction from our original forecast of approximately $195 million. M&A : Strategic bolt-on acquisitions remain important to our long-term strategy. Though we have slowed our activities given the current economic environment, we will evaluate potential future transactions in the context of the global economic recovery, our ability to mitigate business and integration risks presented by the pandemic, and our leverage profile.

: Strategic bolt-on acquisitions remain important to our long-term strategy. Though we have slowed our activities given the current economic environment, we will evaluate potential future transactions in the context of the global economic recovery, our ability to mitigate business and integration risks presented by the pandemic, and our leverage profile. Dividend: Year-to-date, we paid $40.4 million in cash dividends to shareholders, including $19.9 million in 2Q20. We remain fully committed to maintaining our quarterly cash dividend.

Year-to-date, we paid $40.4 million in cash dividends to shareholders, including $19.9 million in 2Q20. We remain fully committed to maintaining our quarterly cash dividend. Share repurchase program: On April 3, we announced the temporary suspension of our share repurchase program in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. We did not repurchase any shares in 2Q20 and do not plan to repurchase shares in 3Q20. We expect to reinstate our share repurchase program at the appropriate time.

2020 Financial Outlook

Full-Year 2020 Outlook and 2016-2021 Financial Framework

On April 30, 2020, we suspended our full-year 2020 financial outlook and our 2016-2021 Financial Framework due to the significant uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to reinstate our financial outlook and long-term financial framework at the appropriate time.

3Q20 Planning Assumptions

Our primary planning assumptions for 3Q20 include:

Sales to be down 10%-13% year-over-year; and

Adjusted Gross Margin in the range of 37%-38%, up 300-400 bps sequentially from 2Q20, as inventory reductions are largely complete; we fully expect gross margins to return to normal levels of 40%-42% as production volumes increase with global economic activity.

W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 418.7 $ 513.6 $ 840.2 $ 983.1 Cost of goods sold 299.4 304.2 561.3 585.1 Gross profit 119.3 209.4 278.9 398.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 71.9 76.3 143.0 149.5 Research and development expenses 16.7 16.3 33.7 33.3 Costs related to legacy matters 2.8 1.5 5.5 48.4 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate (3.4 ) (6.0 ) (4.6 ) (10.1 ) Restructuring and repositioning expenses 23.9 6.4 26.6 8.7 Interest expense and related financing costs 19.2 19.6 37.5 39.6 Other (income) expense, net (8.6 ) 0.1 (17.4 ) (2.1 ) Total costs and expenses 122.5 114.2 224.3 267.3 Income (loss) before income taxes (3.2 ) 95.2 54.6 130.7 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (6.4 ) (18.8 ) (22.1 ) (29.7 ) Net income (loss) (9.6 ) 76.4 32.5 101.0 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 2.3 (0.2 ) 2.2 (0.1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to W. R. Grace & Co. shareholders $ (7.3 ) $ 76.2 $ 34.7 $ 100.9 Earnings Per Share Attributable to W. R. Grace & Co. Shareholders Basic earnings per share: Net income (loss) $ (0.11 ) $ 1.14 $ 0.52 $ 1.51 Weighted average number of basic shares 66.2 66.8 66.3 66.8 Diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) $ (0.11 ) $ 1.14 $ 0.52 $ 1.51 Weighted average number of diluted shares 66.2 67.0 66.4 66.9 Dividends per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.60 $ 0.54 The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.

W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 32.5 $ 101.0 Reconciliation to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50.9 49.8 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate (4.6 ) (10.1 ) Costs related to legacy matters 5.5 48.4 Cash paid for legacy matters (12.3 ) (7.8 ) Provision for income taxes 22.1 29.7 Cash paid for income taxes (24.4 ) (20.3 ) Income tax refunds received 7.3 7.1 Defined benefit pension expense 6.6 9.4 Cash paid under defined benefit pension arrangements (8.4 ) (8.0 ) Loss on disposal of assets 20.9 1.2 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effect of currency translation and acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable 84.7 (24.2 ) Inventories 41.7 (37.4 ) Accounts payable (38.0 ) 13.1 All other items, net 0.1 (7.0 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 184.6 144.9 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capital expenditures (95.0 ) (101.5 ) Business acquired, net of cash acquired — (22.8 ) Other investing activities, net (24.2 ) (3.0 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (119.2 ) (127.3 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under credit arrangements 9.1 6.9 Repayments under credit arrangements (12.8 ) (12.3 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes 750.0 — Cash paid for repurchases of common stock (40.4 ) (29.8 ) Cash paid for debt financing costs (10.3 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 18.0 Dividends paid to shareholders (40.4 ) (36.6 ) Other financing activities, net (4.2 ) (4.9 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 651.0 (58.7 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.5 ) — Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 714.9 (41.1 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 282.9 201.0 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 997.8 $ 159.9 The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.

W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In millions, except par value and shares) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 997.6 $ 282.5 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 0.2 0.4 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $15.0 (2019—$13.3) 218.6 307.0 Inventories 267.1 309.9 Other current assets 236.1 235.1 Total Current Assets 1,719.6 1,134.9 Properties and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,484.1 (2019—$1,497.0) 1,144.4 1,143.8 Goodwill 556.8 556.9 Technology and other intangible assets, net 331.8 342.8 Deferred income taxes 515.3 517.6 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 186.0 181.9 Other assets 51.1 54.7 Total Assets $ 4,505.0 $ 3,932.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Debt payable within one year (includes $700.0 Senior Notes redeemed on July 13, 2020) $ 724.3 $ 23.1 Accounts payable 207.6 302.3 Other current liabilities 428.7 419.7 Total Current Liabilities 1,360.6 745.1 Debt payable after one year 1,993.1 1,957.3 Unfunded defined benefit pension plans 436.5 434.6 Underfunded defined benefit pension plans 84.0 85.2 Other liabilities 281.2 308.2 Total Liabilities 4,155.4 3,530.4 Equity Common stock issued, par value $0.01; 300,000,000 shares authorized; outstanding: 66,188,600 (2019—66,735,913) 0.7 0.7 Paid-in capital 468.6 477.9 Retained earnings 725.0 730.5 Treasury stock, at cost: shares: 11,268,033 (2019—10,720,720) (920.8 ) (892.2 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 71.8 78.8 Total W. R. Grace & Co. Shareholders’ Equity 345.3 395.7 Noncontrolling interests 4.3 6.5 Total Equity 349.6 402.2 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,505.0 $ 3,932.6 The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.



W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net sales: Catalysts Technologies $ 309.0 $ 395.7 (21.9 )% $ 617.0 $ 745.4 (17.2 )% Materials Technologies 109.7 117.9 (7.0 )% 223.2 237.7 (6.1 )% Total Grace net sales $ 418.7 $ 513.6 (18.5 )% $ 840.2 $ 983.1 (14.5 )% Net sales by region: North America $ 127.5 $ 155.9 (18.2 )% $ 245.6 $ 300.4 (18.2 )% Europe Middle East Africa 159.8 214.1 (25.4 )% 343.5 408.7 (16.0 )% Asia Pacific 112.7 118.7 (5.1 )% 213.0 227.9 (6.5 )% Latin America 18.7 24.9 (24.9 )% 38.1 46.1 (17.4 )% Total net sales by region $ 418.7 $ 513.6 (18.5 )% $ 840.2 $ 983.1 (14.5 )% Performance measures: Adjusted EBIT(A)(B): Catalysts Technologies segment operating income $ 71.7 $ 125.8 (43.0 )% $ 153.7 $ 227.5 (32.4 )% Materials Technologies segment operating income 12.6 24.1 (47.7 )% 31.6 48.1 (34.3 )% Corporate costs (16.7 ) (18.0 ) 7.2 % (32.3 ) (34.2 ) 5.6 % Certain pension costs(C) (3.5 ) (4.6 ) 23.9 % (6.6 ) (9.4 ) 29.8 % Adjusted EBIT 64.1 127.3 (49.6 )% 146.4 232.0 (36.9 )% Restructuring and repositioning expenses attributable to W. R. Grace & Co. shareholders(D) (21.4 ) (6.4 ) (24.1 ) (8.7 ) Inventory write-offs(E) (19.7 ) (3.6 ) (19.7 ) (3.6 ) Costs related to legacy matters (2.8 ) (1.5 ) (5.5 ) (48.4 ) Third-party acquisition-related costs (2.0 ) (1.0 ) (3.5 ) (1.3 ) Taxes and interest included in equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.2 ) (0.9 ) Interest expense, net (18.9 ) (19.2 ) 1.6 % (36.6 ) (38.5 ) 4.9 % (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (6.4 ) (18.8 ) 66.0 % (22.1 ) (29.7 ) 25.6 % Income (loss) attributable to W. R. Grace & Co. shareholders $ (7.3 ) $ 76.2 (109.6 )% $ 34.7 $ 100.9 (65.6 )% Diluted EPS $ (0.11 ) $ 1.14 (109.6 )% $ 0.52 $ 1.51 (65.6 )% Adjusted EPS(A) $ 0.49 $ 1.16 (57.8 )% $ 1.20 $ 2.09 (42.6 )% ﻿The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.



W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Operations (unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions) 2020

2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Adjusted profitability performance measures(A)(B)(C): Gross Margin: Catalysts Technologies 36.6 % 43.8 % (720) bps 38.7 % 43.2 % (450) bps Materials Technologies 26.9 % 36.2 % (930) bps 30.0 % 36.3 % (630) bps Adjusted Gross Margin 34.1 % 42.1 % (800) bps 36.4 % 41.5 % (510) bps Inventory write-offs (4.7 )% (0.7 )% (400) bps (2.3 )% (0.4 )% (190) bps Pension costs in cost of goods sold (0.9 )% (0.6 )% (30) bps (0.9 )% (0.6 )% (30) bps Total Grace 28.5 % 40.8 % (1230) bps 33.2 % 40.5 % (730) bps Adjusted EBIT: Catalysts Technologies $ 71.7 $ 125.8 (43.0 )% $ 153.7 $ 227.5 (32.4 )% Materials Technologies 12.6 24.1 (47.7 )% 31.6 48.1 (34.3 )% Corporate, pension, and other (20.2 ) (22.6 ) 10.6 % (38.9 ) (43.6 ) 10.8 % Total Grace $ 64.1 $ 127.3 (49.6 )% $ 146.4 $ 232.0 (36.9 )% Adjusted Depreciation And Amortization: Catalysts Technologies depreciation and amortization $ 20.6 $ 20.2 2.0 % $ 41.3 $ 40.7 1.5 % Depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 0.4 0.1 300.0 % 0.8 0.2 300.0 % Catalysts Technologies 21.0 20.3 3.4 % 42.1 40.9 2.9 % Materials Technologies 3.5 3.6 (2.8 )% 7.0 7.1 (1.4 )% Corporate 1.2 1.1 9.1 % 2.6 2.0 30.0 % Adjusted Depreciation And Amortization 25.7 25.0 2.8 % 51.7 50.0 3.4 % Depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (300.0 )% (0.8 ) (0.2 ) (300.0 )% Depreciation and amortization $ 25.3 $ 24.9 1.6 % $ 50.9 $ 49.8 2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA: Catalysts Technologies $ 92.7 $ 146.1 (36.6 )% $ 195.8 $ 268.4 (27.0 )% Materials Technologies 16.1 27.7 (41.9 )% 38.6 55.2 (30.1 )% Corporate, pension, and other (19.0 ) (21.5 ) 11.6 % (36.3 ) (41.6 ) 12.7 % Total Grace $ 89.8 $ 152.3 (41.0 )% $ 198.1 $ 282.0 (29.8 )% Adjusted EBIT margin: Catalysts Technologies 23.2 % 31.8 % (860) bps 24.9 % 30.5 % (560) bps Materials Technologies 11.5 % 20.4 % (890) bps 14.2 % 20.2 % (600) bps Total Grace 15.3 % 24.8 % (950) bps 17.4 % 23.6 % (620) bps Net income margin (1.7 )% 14.8 % (1650) bps 4.1 % 10.3 % (620) bps Adjusted EBITDA margin: Catalysts Technologies 30.0 % 36.9 % (690) bps 31.7 % 36.0 % (430) bps Materials Technologies 14.7 % 23.5 % (880) bps 17.3 % 23.2 % (590) bps Total Grace 21.4 % 29.7 % (830) bps 23.6 % 28.7 % (510) bps The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.

W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Operations (unaudited) (continued)

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions) 2020

2019

Cash flow measure(A): Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 184.6 $ 144.9 Cash paid for capital expenditures (95.0 ) (101.5 ) Free Cash Flow 89.6 43.4 Cash paid for legacy matters 12.3 7.8 Cash paid for repositioning 3.8 10.0 Cash paid for third-party acquisition-related costs 2.4 0.6 Cash paid for restructuring 1.6 6.3 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 109.7 $ 68.1 The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.





Four Quarters Ended June 30,

(In millions) 2020

2019

Calculation of Adjusted EBIT Return on Invested Capital (trailing four quarters)(A): Net income (loss) attributable to W. R. Grace & Co. shareholders $ 60.1 $ 186.1 Adjusted EBIT 388.5 472.5 Reconciliation to Adjusted Invested Capital: Total equity 349.6 387.3 Total debt 2,717.4 1,983.0 Underfunded and unfunded defined benefit pension plans 520.5 433.9 Liabilities related to legacy matters 200.1 165.5 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (997.8 ) (159.9 ) Income taxes, net (497.1 ) (502.1 ) Other items 22.0 18.7 Adjusted Invested Capital $ 2,314.7 $ 2,326.4 Return on equity 17.2 % 48.1 % Adjusted EBIT Return on Invested Capital 16.8 % 20.3 % The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.

W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

(In millions, except per share amounts) Pre-

Tax Tax

Effect After-

Tax Per

Share Pre-

Tax Tax

Effect After-

Tax Per

Share Diluted EPS $ (0.11﻿

) $ 1.14 Restructuring and repositioning expenses attributable to W. R. Grace & Co. shareholders(D) $ 21.4 $ 2.3 $ 19.1 0.29 $ 6.4 $ 1.1 $ 5.3 0.08 Inventory write-offs(E) 19.7 3.8 15.9 0.24 3.6 — 3.6 0.05 Costs related to legacy matters 2.8 0.5 2.3 0.03 1.5 0.4 1.1 0.02 Third-party acquisition-related costs 2.0 0.4 1.6 0.02 1.0 0.3 0.7 0.01 Discrete tax items (1.0 ) 1.0 0.02 11.3 (11.3 ) (0.17 ) Income tax expense related to historical tax attributes(F) — — — (2.3 ) 2.3 0.03 Adjusted EPS $ 0.49 $ 1.16 The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (In millions, except per share amounts) Pre-

Tax Tax

Effect After-

Tax Per

Share Pre-

Tax Tax

Effect After-

Tax Per

Share Diluted EPS $ 0.52 $ 1.51 Restructuring and repositioning expenses attributable to W. R. Grace & Co. shareholders(D) $ 24.1 $ 2.9 $ 21.2 0.32 $ 8.7 $ 1.6 $ 7.1 0.11 Inventory write-offs(E) 19.7 3.8 15.9 0.24 3.6 — 3.6 0.05 Costs related to legacy matters 5.5 1.0 4.5 0.07 48.4 13.2 35.2 0.53 Third-party acquisition-related costs 3.5 0.7 2.8 0.04 1.3 0.4 0.9 0.01 Discrete tax items (0.9 ) 0.9 0.01 10.3 (10.3 ) (0.15 ) Income tax expense related to historical tax attributes(F) — — — (2.3 ) 2.3 0.03 Adjusted EPS $ 1.20 $ 2.09 The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.

W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Financial Information