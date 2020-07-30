Teleflex Announces 200,000 Patients Treated with UroLift System for Enlarged Prostate

Minimally Invasive, Same-Day Outpatient Procedure Provides Rapid Symptom Relief and Recovery

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced that 200,000 patients have been treated with the minimally invasive UroLift® System for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) worldwide.



Affecting more than 40 million men in the United States alone,1 BPH is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that occurs as men age and causes uncomfortable symptoms such as frequent urination, weak urinary stream and the urgent need to urinate, among others. The UroLift System provides rapid symptom relief and a quick recovery time for patients. Men have the ability to return to their normal routines and preserve sexual function with minimal downtime.

“The UroLift System provides rapid and durable relief from disruptive BPH symptoms, with minimal downtime,2,3” said Gregg Eure, MD †, urologist at Urology of Virginia. “Drugs for treatment of BPH can lead to sexual dysfunction, headaches and dizziness, and have other negative side effects which can ultimately prompt patients to stop using them.4 The UroLift System has improved my patients’ quality of life and freed them from the frequent interruptions caused by the burdensome symptoms associated with BPH.”

“This milestone of 200,000 patients treated with the UroLift System brings us closer to fulfillment of our mission: to improve the lives of men suffering from the symptoms of BPH,” said Dave Amerson, president of the Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. “We are gratified that physicians continue to recommend this standard of care treatment to their patients and even choose it for themselves, allowing them to potentially get off medication and avoid major surgery. We are encouraged by the increasing amount of positive real-world data on the UroLift System and the increased adoption of this treatment among physicians.”

About the UroLift® System

The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100cc in men 45 years or older. As with any medical procedure, individual results may vary. The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during an outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift System is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction in the L.I.F.T pivotal study.2,4,5 Most common adverse events are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.1 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Consult the Instructions for Use (IFU) for more information.The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure (using the UroLift System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 200,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets worldwide.* As with any medical procedure, individual results may vary. Learn more at www.UroLift.com .

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift System, a minimally invasive permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving sexual function. **2,4,5 Learn more at www.NeoTract.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.Teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Contacts:

For Teleflex Incorporated:

Jake Elguicze, 610.948.2836

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

Media:

Nicole Osmer, 650.454.0504

nicole@healthandcommerce.com