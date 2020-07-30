Freeze Tag Launches “Snowmass Mountain Mission” Experience Powered By Eventzee

/EIN News/ -- Tustin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched a new community outreach project with the Town of Snowmass Village’s Tourism Department, located in Colorado, using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “Snowmass Mountain Mission” is a unique engagement experience that guides locals and tourists alike throughout the scenic mountain village in colorful Colorado.

“The exploration of Snowmass Village is a terrific use of our Eventzee platform,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “We’re proud to be able to offer alternative event options at a time when communities are looking to connect with one another.”



The three-month engagement takes players throughout Snowmass Village, CO where they’ll learn more about the village’s history, explore various scenic areas, and visit local businesses. With more than 70 challenges throughout the area, players will be kept busy all summer long. All across Snowmass players will have to take photos at distinct locations, film videos doing specific activities, and answer quiz questions about the area.



“Now more than ever it is important for us to have self-guided experiences around the Village – experiences that guests and locals can do any time,” says Rose Abello, Tourism Director, Snowmass Tourism. “We are excited to partner with Freeze Tag to create such a fun Village-wide experience. The Snowmass Mountain Mission is a great way to explore Snowmass Village, while spending time with friends and family in a fun and different way.”



The partnership with Snowmass Village is part of the Eventzee Tourism program which aims to build up communities through the mobile platform. This program is ideal for communities looking to set up a citywide self-guided tour, drive traffic to historical areas, or increase visitor engagement for local vendors and businesses, and more. Eventzee is a unique solution that combines technology with exploration, two key aspects of the growing tourism industry.



About Snowmass Village, Colorado

A renowned winter playground and vibrant summer community just 9 miles from Aspen, Snowmass consistently ranks as one of the best winter ski areas and summer mountain biking destinations in the world. Ski Magazine named Aspen Snowmass the #1 “resort of the year” in the West in 2020, and Snowmass, along with the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley, is the first IMBA (International Mountain Biking Association) Gold-Level Ride Center™ in Colorado, only the 5 th in United States, and the 7 th in the world. Snowmass offers guests incredible views of mountain vistas, in addition to 2.8 million adjacent acres of wilderness, open for activities and exploration. Snowmass is home to 30+ restaurants, 95 percent slopeside lodging, shopping, unique special events and music – all year round. For more information and a complete calendar of events and activities, please visit www.gosnowmass.com.



About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com



