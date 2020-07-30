Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Industry
Description
Digital money transfers — sending money to another person via digital platforms — is a modern convenience that makes transferring funds easier, quicker and enables remote sends.
The research explores the best practice for service deployment, identifies the optimal markets for growth, assesses key player capabilities and provides the most in-depth forecasts across a range of key metrics. The research includes an analysis of the long term implications of, and strategic recommendations
For many payment services, P2P is a service to drive consumer acceptance, rather than a stand-alone, revenue-generating business. Proof of that model is indicated in the typical fee structures; low or no-fee offerings are a way to gain market and mind share. Once they get the app into people’s hands, they then can leverage that with payments for businesses, remittances or for a variety of other financial services.
This report focuses on the global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Money Transfer & Remittances development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Western Union (WU)
Ria Financial Services
PayPal/Xoom
TransferWise
WorldRemit
MoneyGram
Remitly
Azimo
TransferGo
InstaReM
TNG Wallet
Coins.ph
Toast
OrbitRemit
Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation
Avenues India Pvt Ltd
FlyRemit
WeChat Payment
Ant Financial/Alipay
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Domestic Money Transfer
International Money Transfer
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Money Transfer & Remittances development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
