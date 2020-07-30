Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Digital Money Transfer & Remittances -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Digital money transfers — sending money to another person via digital platforms — is a modern convenience that makes transferring funds easier, quicker and enables remote sends.

The research explores the best practice for service deployment, identifies the optimal markets for growth, assesses key player capabilities and provides the most in-depth forecasts across a range of key metrics. The research includes an analysis of the long term implications of, and strategic recommendations

For many payment services, P2P is a service to drive consumer acceptance, rather than a stand-alone, revenue-generating business. Proof of that model is indicated in the typical fee structures; low or no-fee offerings are a way to gain market and mind share. Once they get the app into people’s hands, they then can leverage that with payments for businesses, remittances or for a variety of other financial services.

The key players covered in this study

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Coins.ph

Toast

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

FlyRemit

WeChat Payment

Ant Financial/Alipay

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Domestic Money Transfer

International Money Transfer

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

