Third Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect Wanted in a Homicide: 1400 Block of Cedar Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced a third arrest has been made and an additional suspect is wanted in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:21 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 11-year-old Davon McNeal, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, an 18 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Friday, July 10, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22 year-old adult male, of Hillcrest Heights, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 20 year-old Carlo General, of Oxon Hill, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

General is currently under Maryland Supervised Probation and is under supervision with the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia. He has an active non-extraditable warrant in reference to a violation of a probation issued by the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia. He has two prior gun arrests in DC to include a Felon in Possession of a Firearm arrest in May of this year.

The additional suspect in this case is identified as 25 year-old Marcel Gordon, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated). He should be considered armed and dangerous and can be seen in the photo below:

This case remains under investigation.

In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division has offered an additional $25,000 and the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $5,000 bringing the total reward amount to $55,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case. Additionally, the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force has offered up to $10,000 (each) for any information leading to the arrest of each of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.