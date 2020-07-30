Additional Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, July 24, 2020, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:05 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property and fled the scene. One suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, a 22 year-old adult male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for Robbery (Force and Violence)

The other suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.