Melody Wolfe's The Godmother is due to be released July 30, 2020
I hope to make my dear friends proud and my readers entertained.”HALIFAX, NS, CANADA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally Acclaimed Author, Melody Wolfe, is pleased to announce the release of her latest book, The Godmother. This is Wolfe's first work of fiction, a novel about two friends from her hometown of Spryfield, Nova Scotia.
— Melody Wolfe
"I hope to make my dear friends proud and my readers entertained," Wolfe says cheerfully. "This was a labor of love for me, and although it is fictional, the characters are based on my real-life heroes, people who have encouraged and inspired me. I just hope I have done them justice when representing them in this novel."
Wolfe is best known for her Internationally Acclaimed book, From a Criminal Mind to the Mind of Christ. She is an advocate for the disadvantaged and a beacon of inspiration to her peers. She admits to being somewhat hesitant to write a work of fiction whose characters are based on real people.
"Most novels from this genre are based on the author's imagination. The Godmother is unique in that I love the characters who make the book the success that it is. Most of us are misunderstood and often misrepresented. It is my hope that the heart and spirit of those persons I have based this story on shines with unmistakable charisma! This is the work of a lifetime."
There is already talk that The Godmother will be adapted into a Motion Picture in the near future. The story takes place in Wolfe's hometown of Spryfield, Nova Scotia.
"I love my hometown and enjoy the heart of the people who make it the paradise that it is."
The Godmother is available wherever fine books are sold.
Melody Wolfe
Circle of Trust Canada
+1 902-445-3677
email us here