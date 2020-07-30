Winners Announced: Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests
India now added to the list of countries with Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest winners.
The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests are pleased to announce the second quarter winners.
— Joni Labaqui, Writers of the Future Contest Director
For the Writers of the Future Contest, the winners for the quarter ending March 30, 2020, are:
Christopher Bowthorpe from Utah
Anj Dockrey from Texas
Elizabeth Chatsworth from the United Kingdom
And for the Illustrators of the Future Contest, the winners are:
Rupam Grimoeuvre from India
Will Knight from California
Stephen Spinas from South Africa
They will be published next April in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37.
“The Contests continue to grow each year with submissions sent in from over 175 countries. Volume 37 will see our first winner from India,” said Contest Director Joni Labaqui.
And providing it is safe to travel in April 2021, the award-winning writers and illustrators will be flown out to Hollywood for a week-long workshop with Contest judges, who are some of the biggest names in the field. Plus a lavish awards ceremony.
Writer judges are Kevin J. Anderson, Dr. Doug Beason, Dr. Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, David Farland, Eric Flint, Brian Herbert, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Dr. Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, and Dr. Sean Williams.
Illustrator judges are Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Dave Dorman, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Brodian Freas, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Gary Meyer, Mike Perkins, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, and Stephen Youll.
The Contests are both free to enter and can be found at www.writersofthefuture.com.
The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.
Throughout the Contests’ 36-year history, 786 writers and illustrators have been recognized as winners.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 428 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 358 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information on the Contests, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
