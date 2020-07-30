argenx reports half year 2020 financial results and provides second quarter business update

/EIN News/ --



Biologics License Application for efgartigimod in generalized myasthenia gravis on track to be submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration by end of year

Full data from ADAPT trial to be presented at upcoming medical meeting in 2020

Cusatuzumab development strategy aligned with evolving AML treatment landscape to focus on combination with venetoclax and azacitidine

€1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets strongly support commercial launch preparation of efgartigimod

July 30, 2020



Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced its half year 2020 financial results and provided a second quarter business update and outlook for the remainder of the year.

“We are proud of the progress we have made during the first half of 2020 to advance our immunology pipeline and validate our first-in-class FcRn antagonist, efgartigimod. We announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 ADAPT trial, furthering our conviction that efgartigimod has the potential to significantly improve the standard of care for people with gMG as well as several other autoantibody-driven diseases. We are focused on our planned 2021 U.S. commercial launch of efgartigimod to bring this therapy to patients as quickly as possible and to advance on our ‘argenx 2021’ vision,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, CEO of argenx.

"We also remain committed to advancing our robust pipeline, including our late-stage efgartigimod trials in additional autoimmune indications and our early-stage candidates from our Immunology Innovation Program. Regarding cusatuzumab, which we are currently developing in a global collaboration with Janssen, as clinical trial sites re-open, we are taking the opportunity to evaluate the most appropriate development strategy given the rapidly evolving treatment landscape, ” continued Mr. Van Hauwermeiren.



SECOND QUARTER 2020 AND RECENT BUSINESS UPDATE

argenx continues to execute on its “argenx 2021” vision to become a fully integrated, global immunology company. The company continues to implement measures across the organization and in the operations of globally run clinical trials to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on employees, patients and their communities, physicians and ongoing business priorities.



Commercial preparations underway to support potential approval and launch of argenx’s first-in-class FcRn antagonist, efgartigimod, in its first indication, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

Biologics License Application (BLA) on track to be filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2020 with an expected U.S. commercial launch in 2021

Japanese Marketing Authorization Application (J-MAA) expected to be filed with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in the first half of 2021 with an expected efgartigimod launch in gMG in Japan following the U.S. commercial launch

Commercial infrastructure readiness activities, including with global supply chain, are on track for launch timeline in the U.S. and Japan



In May, argenx reported positive topline data from the Phase 3 ADAPT trial showing efgartigimod was well-tolerated and able to drive responses that support plans to offer individualized dosing to gMG patients.

ADAPT met its primary endpoint showing 67.7% of acetylcholine receptor-antibody positive (AChR-Ab+) gMG patients were responders on the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) score compared with 29.7% on placebo (p<0.0001)

63.1% of AChR-Ab+ gMG patients responded to efgartigimod compared with 14.1% on placebo on the Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis (QMG) score (p<0.0001)

40.0% of efgartigimod-treated AChR-Ab+ patients achieved minimal symptom expression defined as MG-ADL scores of 0 (symptom free) or 1, compared to 11.1% treated with placebo

In AChR-Ab+ patients who met the primary endpoint, the majority showed a sustained response, including 88.6% who achieved a response for at least six weeks, 56.8% for at least eight weeks and 34.1% for at least 12 weeks

Safety profile of efgartigimod was comparable to placebo

Detailed data set to be presented at upcoming medical meeting in 2020

argenx plans to meet with FDA in fourth quarter of 2020 to discuss bridging strategy for subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod



Positive ADAPT data support continued progress of efgartigimod in additional severe autoimmune indications within key commercial franchises.

Primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) registrational program includes ongoing ADVANCE trial evaluating 10mg/kg IV efgartigimod in up to 156 patients Enrollment delays in the program have been observed due to COVID-19 Discussions ongoing with FDA on how to bring forward SC components of program to meet COVID-19 enrollment challenges

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) Phase 2 ADHERE trial ongoing evaluating SC efgartigimod Due to COVID-19 enrollment delays, potential decision to expand trial up to 130 patients now expected in 2021

Pemphigus vulgaris (PV) registrational trial to start in second half of 2020 following proof-of-concept data from adaptive Phase 2 trial that showed fast onset of disease control and deep responses with potential for steroid sparing

Fifth indication to be announced by end of 2020



Cusatuzumab development strategy aligned with evolving treatment landscape and anticipated global adoption of venetoclax in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) clinical practice.

Development plan, in collaboration with Cilag GmbH International, an affiliate of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to now focus on cusatuzumab in combination with venetoclax, including in the Phase 1b ELEVATE combination trial of cusatuzumab with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed, elderly patients with AML who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy Trial enrolling again after pause due to COVID-19

Maturing data from Phase 2 CULMINATE trial of cusatuzumab in combination with azacitidine in newly diagnosed, elderly patients with AML who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy suggest that complete response rates are not likely to exceed those from the VIALE-A trial of venetoclax in combination with azacitidine presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress in June 2020 Based on enrollment to date, dose selected to be 20mg/kg CULMINATE trial will continue to evaluate responses and durability for existing patients but will not enroll new patients Topline data to be reported in early 2021 Registration strategy to be determined following evaluation of maturing data across cusatuzumab program and AML treatment landscape

Phase 1 trial of cusatuzumab in combination with azacitidine trial in Japan evaluating newly diagnosed, elderly AML patients who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy remains ongoing

Phase 2 BEACON trial of cusatuzumab in combination with azacitidine versus azacitidine alone in higher-risk patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy remains paused for enrollment

Part 1 dose escalation of Phase 1 study of cusatuzumab in combination with azacitidine in newly diagnosed, elderly patients with AML who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy, published in Nature Medicine



argenx continues to advance its early-stage pipeline of first-in-class antibodies against immunologic targets.

ARGX-117 targeting complement C2 to be evaluated in Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial starting in third quarter of 2020 Following analysis of Phase 1 data, argenx plans to launch Phase 2 proof-of-concept trials in severe autoimmune diseases, including multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN) Single-center Phase 1 trial remains open for enrollment to evaluate ARGX-117 as a potential treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a frequent and serious complication associated with COVID-19

ARGX-118 targeting Galectin-10 is undergoing lead optimization work as a potential treatment for airway inflammation

ARGX-119 on track to be announced in 2020



Partnered antibody candidates that emerged from argenx’s Immunology Innovation Program continue to have the potential to bring non-dilutive capital in the form of milestone payments and future royalties

AbbVie’s ongoing Phase 1 trial of ABBV-151 (formerly ARGX-115) in solid tumors remains open for enrollment

LEO Pharma plans to reopen sites in late August for enrollment in ongoing Phase 1 trial of LP0145 (formerly ARGX-112) for the treatment of atopic dermatitis

Staten initiated dosing in first-in-human clinical trial of STT-5058 (formerly ARGX-116) targeting apoC3 for the potential treatment of dyslipidemia



HALF YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS (CONSOLIDATED)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands of € except for shares and EPS) 2020 2019 Variance Revenue € 22,388 € 43,532 € (21,143) Other operating income 8,729 7,767 961 Total operating income 31,117 51,299 (20,182) Research and development expenses (171,718) (78,304) (93,414) Selling, general and administrative expenses (61,644) (27,462) (34,181) Total operating expenses (233,362) (105,767) (127,595) Change in fair value on non-current financial assets 848 — 848 Operating loss € (201,397) € (54,467) € (146,929) Financial income/(expense) (2,178) 7,210 (9,388) Exchange gains/(losses) 199 2,486 (2,287) Loss before taxes € (203,376) € (44,771) € (158,605) Income tax (expense)/benefit € (2,261) € (350) € (1,911) Loss for the year and total comprehensive loss € (205,637) € (45,121) € (160,516) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets compared to year-end 2019 and 2018 596,977 1,368,229 Cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets at the end of the period 1,932,798 944,283



DETAILS OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS



On June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets totaled €1,932.8 million, compared to €1,335.8 million on December 31, 2019. The increase in cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets resulted primarily from the closing of a global offering, including a U.S. offering and a European private placement, which resulted in the receipt of €730.7 million net proceeds in June 2020.

Total operating income decreased by €20.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to €31.1 million, compared to €51.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This decrease is primarily related to the milestone payments following the first-in-human clinical trial with ABBV-151 under the AbbVie collaboration which was achieved in the first six months of 2019, partly offset by the revenue recognition of the transaction price related to the Janssen collaboration and the increase in other income mainly driven by higher payroll tax rebates for employing certain research and development personnel.

Research and development expenses in the first six months of 2020 amounted to €171.7 million, compared to €78.3 million for the first six months of 2019. The increase resulted primarily from higher external research and development expenses primarily related to the efgartigimod program in various indications, the cusatuzumab program and other clinical and preclinical programs. Furthermore, the personnel expenses increased due to the planned increase in headcount.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled €61.6 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to €27.5 million for the first six months of 2019. This increase primarily resulted from higher personnel expenses and consulting fees related to the preparation of a possible future commercialization of argenx’s lead product candidate, efgartigimod.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, financial expenses, which primarily relate to interest received and changes in fair value of current financial assets, amounted to €2.2 million compared to a financial income of €7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Financial expenses corresponded mainly to a decrease in net asset value on its current financial assets following the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the financial markets.

Exchange gains totaled €0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to €2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and were mainly attributable to unrealized exchange rate gains on cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets.

A net loss of €205.6 million and an operating loss of €201.4 million were realized for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of €45.1 and operating loss of €54.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

EXPECTED 2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR:

·October 22, 2020: Q3 financial results & business update



