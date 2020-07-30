MobiusTrend Releases Research on WIMI Hologram Visual AI Applications

MobiusTrend: Hologram Visual AI 'Core' Empowers Scene Applications in 5G Era

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research company in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on how hologram visual AI 'core' empowers scene applications. In 5G era, the Internet of everything (IoT) will no longer be a dream. Many industries will undergo tremendous changes. Among the many industrial upgrading values brought by artificial intelligence, VI applications are more than 80% in the intelligent system. As one of the keys of machine vision, holographic AI vision technologies are essential.



With the development of AI industrialization, the importance of machine vision in and outside the industry has reached a consensus. As a leading company in holographic vision, WIMI Hologram Cloud specializes in computer vision holographic cloud services. It has profound technical accumulation in the field of holographic 3D vision software, owning hundreds of related patents and software Copyrights. For such a large number of algorithm models, if each model requires continuous iteration and supports different versions of different hardware platforms, it is a great challenge to polish the core algorithm under the constraints of developers and training hardware resources.

Holographic image processing function is including two core technologies: holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face change technology. Due to the development of video processing and recognition technology, WIMI holographic AR advertising and holographic imaging services based on image detection, recognition, template matching, image dynamic fusion and replacement are currently leading the industry.

In the process of machine vision and industry scene from shallow fusion to deep coupling and from auxiliary capability to production core capability, it is true to see many factors in urgent need of industry and technology upgrading. Machine vision is not a golden key to a giant market, but a starting point for an industry that needs to be honed, improved and recreated. Several outstanding issues need to be addressed:

1. The machine vision provides basic abilities such as active identification and active marking for various industries. Its value is insufficient to match the deeper needs of the industry. Looking into the deep industry demand, people will see that machine vision capability deeply integrated with more technology contexts, such as sensor technology, thermal imaging technology, photovoltaic technology, etc.

2. Today, the hardware and software of machine vision is in the stage of rapid development. Integrating industry needs with machine vision also requires updating product and solution systems in the context of technological development trends.

3. When machine vision enters into the industry, specific vertical requirements and customized.

