Dannenbaum LLC Now Offering Free Quotes on Equipment for the Oil and Gas Industry

An industry leader in providing process equipment for the oil and gas industry is now providing free quotes.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dannenbaum LLC announced today that it is now offering free quotes on equipment for the oil and gas industry.

A.D. Muller, the owner of Dannenbaum LLC, said the process of receiving a free quote is quick and easy by filling out a short form on the company's website.

"We take pride in providing process equipment for the oil and gas industry with the highest quality products available," Muller said, before adding, "For over 30 years our team at Dannenbaum LLC has taken pride in providing equipment for the oil and gas industry. We are positioned with an experienced and professional sales team that are have proven great results."

In addition, Dannenbaum LLC works closely and follows the guidelines of the Fluid Sealing Association and the Expansion Joint Manufacturer's Association.

Currently, the company's team represents manufacturers of equipment designed for the oil and gas industry, refineries, chemical factories, LNG plants, and wastewater treatment plants.

"We take pride in working with clients and factory engineers to ensure design accuracy, quality, testing, and necessary certification of product from order to delivery," Muller said.

The company's featured products include:

• Metal Expansion Joints

• Vibrasnubs & Flexible Strut Joints

• Ball Joints

• Rubber Expansion Joint Models

• Temporary Strainers

• Bleed Rings & Drip Rings

• Suction Diffusers

• Cold Shoes (Cryogenic Pipe Supports)

• Alignment Guides

• Expansion Compensator

• Formed Metal Bellows

• Perma-Pax Packed Expansion Joints

• Bellow Pump Connectors

• Metal Hose Pump Connectors

• V Flex Connectors

• Externally Pressurized Expansion Joints

And more.

For more information, please visit https://www.dannenbaumllc.com/blog/.

About Dannenbaum LLC

Dannenbaum LLC, a Houston based company, is a recognized leader as a manufacturer's agent of specialty process equipment. Geographically covering Texas, Dannenbaum LLC is focused on the Hydrocarbon, Refining, Chemical, Power, Engineering, Construction, and Offshore industry. With over 30 years of experience, Dannenbaum LLC can help you with all of your process equipment needs and orders, from complex projects, engineering help, budgetary pricing, or re-orders.

Contact Details:

A.D. Muller

11111 Katy Freeway

Suite 910

Houston, TX 77079

United States

Phone: 281-272-1292

Source: Dannenbaum LLC