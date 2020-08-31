Sharon Bennett of The Shoe Fetish Movement

The Shoe Fetish Movement Speaker Sharon Bennett Activist and Empowerment Speaker of the Shoe Fetish Movement Sharon Bennett Activist and Empowerment Speaker of the Shoe Fetish Movement

The Shoe Fetish Movement is on the rise with its author and speaker, Sharon Bennett. Catch her next radio interview with Downtown Hott Atlanta Radio 9/5/20@2p.

Plant a Seed of Thought to Provoke the Action of Change” — Rev. Dr. L.E. Bennett

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharon, known as The Sole Maven of The Shoe Fetish Movement, is an activist and the author of a pending new civil rights biography. Growing up in the 1960s as a person of color proved to be emotional and, at times, turbulent as the daughter of Rev. Dr. L.E. Bennett because he took the selfless step forward to integrate the major telecommunications company of Southwestern Bell/AT&T. The pressures that a civil rights activist endures also affects his family. She will discuss this and more during her interview.

Sharon, raised in Texas, has a passion for life, love of family, and belief in living your dreams. An example of achievement and transformation resulting from those who believed and inspired her, in spite of the odds set against Sharon. She has seamlessly meshed her medical career and writing goals with formal training, knowledge, and skills with life lessons to craft two fiction books: Shoe Fetish 1 and Shoe Fetish 2, with a self-help book entitled: Cracks in Your Mirror. Over the years, regardless of personal trials, she has never stopped putting herself into her writing, reaching out, and speaking.

Sharon developed a deep desire to research her family history in the 1990s. Her father, the late Rev. Dr. L.E. Bennett, had long studied the family’s history. It was during his genetic swab that Sharon gained a new appreciation for her father’s sacrifice to change the world. She has worked on his biography and done interviews for the past several years concerning he empowerment speaking and novels. As the daughter of L.E. Bennett, she has explored family archives as well as Southwestern Bell/AT&T records to piece together this man’s remarkable journey from janitor and civil rights pioneer to second-level management.

Always a lover of reading, like her father, Sharon began writing through personal journals and poetry in middle school. It was a cathartic release for her while dealing with the expectations as a member of a civil rights family.

Sharon appeared in Atlanta’s Good Life magazine and Atlanta’s Booking magazine. She also won a 2001 Editor’s Choice award from the Library of Congress in poetry. Her progression in writing gleaned the publishing of three poems one in Theatre of the Mind by Noble House. Dreaming of penning a book one day, Sharon finally put her journals together and co-authored a romance novel inclusive of women’s issues of emotional and physical abuse, rape, self-love, and self-empowerment. The first entitled Shoe Fetish 1: A Woman’s Love for Her Shoes and Her Men. The second is Shoe Fetish 2: Grown into High Heels. Successful book signings for both were held at Barnes&Noble. Sharon’s third solo writing was a self-help book called Cracks in Your Mirror. Both of the Shoe Fetish Books won Reader’s Favorite five-star awards. She wrote articles that published in fifteen lifestyle magazines and business periodicals such as The Pulse Legal Publication, New York County Lawyer’s Association, Canadian Business Journal, Articles Weekly, Success Magazine, Financial Markets World, Ag Professional, Advance Publications, Inc., Insurance and Financial Advisor,She Adventure and Exchange Magazine. Four lifestyle magazines have interviewed her like SWAG Magazine, Booking Matters of Atlanta, African American Avant-Garde Book Expo. A new article will be in the September 2020 issue of Writer's Life Magazine.

Sharon’s interviewed on several podcast radio shows, as well. Recently completing an interview with Business Talk Radio 1, she's been asked to return due to popular response. There's this upcoming interview September 5th at 2pm with Downtown Hott Atlanta radio [https://DowntownHottRadio.com], followed by KROV radio of San Antonio, TX on August 9, 2020. On August 18th, September 22nd, and October 20th at 1:30pm are repeated sessions with Business Talk Radio 1.

In 2012 as The Shoe Fetish Movement, Sharon gave her first empowerment speaking event at Seton Home for Girls, where Vans provided six pairs of shoes; and, she spoke for the Society Empowered Women (SEW) group, both of San Antonio, Texas. She is a member of the International Association of Women (IAW), Atlanta Writer’s Club, and the Wellness Universe.

Of course, with Sharon’s years of care for the human condition, the civil rights biography of L.E. Bennett became her labor of love. But it also serves as an essential new chapter in the history of the American civil rights movement.

Her favorite saying is, "Plant a seed of thought to Provoke an Action of Change." As such, Sharon has proudly raised an empowered daughter (attorney), and son (aviation engineering).

Speaking for the Awesome Girls Book Awards with Fox4 Atlanta News Anchor Marissa Mitchell