Florida State House Candidate Michael Weinstein Outlines Plan To Ensure Women, Children and Seniors Are Safe
As a former prosecutor and current board-certified criminal trial lawyer, Michael Weinstein has the experience and credentials to ensure safe communities
I’ll use this experience to ensure we are holding those who commit crimes against women, children and families accountable for their actions. ”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candidate Michael Weinstein for Florida State House has a proven track record of supporting and protecting women, children and seniors. He is a life-long Democrat who has spent his entire career as an advocate for fairness, justice and equality.
— Democrat Michael Weinstein for Statehouse
“As a former Prosecutor, I know what it takes to keep people safe. I spent years in our courtroom holding criminals accountable, standing up for women’s rights and protecting our seniors, children and families from violence,” states Weinstein. “In 2001, I was considered one of the top prosecutors in my office because of the work I did to uphold the law, protect families and ensure justice was served.”
Additionally, Weinstein drafted court rules and procedures to be used across the state and was appointed to the United States Military Academy Board Nominating Committee by U.S. Senator Bill Nelson.
“I’m a Board Certified Criminal Trial lawyer and served three terms on the Florida Criminal Procedure Rules Committee. I’ll use this experience to ensure we are holding those who commit crimes against women, children and families accountable for their actions. That’s why I have been endorsed by hundreds of local residents in District 81.”
As State Representative, Weinstein will ensure Florida has laws in place to protect the communities. His plan to keep women, children and seniors safe are outlined below:
* Supporting gun safety laws including banning assault weapons and expanded background checks
* Ensuring our police and firefighters have the resources they need to protect the community
* Backing programs that protect children and women from domestic violence
* Support legislation that protects seniors from fraud and abuse
* Investing in programs to keep our youth out of trouble
Raised by generations of Democratic leaders, Weinstein learned at an early age the importance of public service and having the courage to stand up for what you believe in. His grandfather Moses Weinstein was an advocate for justice and served as Speaker of the New York State Assembly. His father Peter Weinstein was the Florida Democratic Senate Majority Leader and a former Chief Judge who fought for first responders and seniors. His mother Dr. Barbara Weinstein served as CEO of Family Central, a non-profit that works to support families and children across South Florida. Michael’s brother is a President Barack Obama appointee to the Holocaust Museum.
Florida deserves an honest candidate that fights for injustices for all, listens to and supports its community, and creates change through efficient prioritization. Weinstein not only has the professional expertise but also the know-how to lead Florida into a new era of transformation for today and tomorrow’s generations.
House District 81 is an open seat. Weinstein and his wife are raising their nine-year-old daughter in the district. He is the only candidate in the Democratic Primary who lives in the District. The election is on Tuesday, August 18th.
To learn more about Michael Weinstein, please visit Weinstein for State House and connect with him on Facebook.
