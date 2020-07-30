Michael Weinstein Democrat for Florida House Releases 300 Local Endorsements in District 81 race
Through grassroots efforts, Michael Weinstein has created a people-powered campaign boldly representing Democratic leadership for House District 81
As a long-time resident of District 81, and the only Democrat running who lives here, I understand the issues facing District 81 and have the leadership and experience to address them. ”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Weinstein, Democratic candidate for State House District 81, today announced his State House campaign has been endorsed by over 300 local District 81 residents as part of a significant grassroots campaign.
Throughout the campaign, Michael Weinstein has conducted a district-wide tour meeting with local residents in-person, over Zoom, on the phone and in socially distanced meetings (with masks). Community leaders and local residents expressed their excitement to support Weinstein’s vision and plans for District 81, including a COVID-19 safety plan.
“As a long-time resident of District 81, and the only Democrat running who lives here, I understand the issues facing District 81 and have the leadership and experience to address them. I show up to listen, work hard and address the issues that matter to our District,” said Weinstein. “Florida needs bold leadership and new ideas to tackle the challenges facing our state. Voters recognize that and are believing in the vision we have created together through our people-powered campaign.”
As State Representative, Weinstein will fight every day to ensure District 81 has a voice that reflects community values. He will get things done, pass meaningful legislation and bring home results for families, children, seniors and businesses.
Weinstein’s campaign priorities include:
* Providing better jobs and living wages for all Floridians
* Fixing the state’s broken unemployment system
* Standing up against prejudice, racism and bigotry
* Increasing funding for public schools
* Investing in the environment and water quality
* Passing common-sense gun safety reform
* Expanding access to affordable quality health care
* Fostering a stronger relationship between Florida and Israel
Weinstein is a life-long Democrat who has spent his entire career as an advocate for justice. Weinstein served our community as an Assistant State Attorney, where he was recognized as one of the county’s top prosecutors in 2001. He served three terms on the Florida Criminal Procedure Rules Committee drafting court rules and procedures to be used across the state and was appointed to the United States Military Academy Board Nominating Committee by Senator Nelson.
Raised by generations of Democratic leaders, Weinstein learned at an early age the importance of public service and having the courage to stand up for what you believe in. His grandfather Moses Weinstein served as Speaker of the New York State Assembly, and his father Peter Weinstein was the Florida Democratic Senate Majority Leader and a former Chief Judge. His mother, Dr. Barbara Weinstein, served as CEO of Family Central, a non-profit that works to support kids and families across South Florida.
House District 81 is an open seat. Weinstein and his wife are raising their nine-year-old daughter in the district. He is the only candidate in the Democratic Primary who lives in the District. The election is on Tuesday, August 18th.
To learn more about Michael Weinstein, please visit Weinstein for State House and connect with him on Facebook.
