Todd Stemler Named Chief Financial Officer for Composite Technology International (CTI)

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has announced that Todd Stemler has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) replacing Rande Willison, who previously held this role with the company. This role will be managed from their Sacramento headquarters.



Todd’s career began as a CPA and he uses this as the building block to all of his future roles, facilitating great capability and connection to the team. In his previous role as Director of Finance, Todd led all aspects of financial operations and revenue cycle management for a growing $30M+ healthcare company. He oversaw business development activities, capital management, and analyzed strategic opportunities and acquisition targets. Todd led the development of dashboard reporting tools, streamlined closing procedures, reduced costs, and reviewed M&A options.

“We are excited to have Todd join CTI as our Chief Financial Officer. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance operations and will be key for our next stage of growth," said Griff Reid, CEO and President of CTI.

“My commitment to creating enterprise value for companies is a constant focus of my career and I am excited to bring that focus to CTI. I believe CTI’s potential for growth is tremendous, given the impressive team, diverse product line, and worldwide footprint. I look forward to partnering with the team to build the business with many strategic initiatives on the horizon,” said Todd Stemler, CFO of CTI.

Todd is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Economics with an Emphasis in Accounting from University of California, Santa Barbara and his Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. In addition to his extensive background in accounting and corporate finance, Todd is an outdoor and adventure enthusiast and takes advantage of everything Northern California has to offer.

ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL

CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is an environmental engineering and manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.

