Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The vehicle of interest were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.

