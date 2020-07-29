TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Funeral Services for United States Representative John Lewis

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, a funeral procession for United States Representative John Lewis will occur in the District of Columbia before departing the city.

In conjunction with this event, there will be increased police activity in support of the procession and temporary road closures in the following locations between 9:00 am and 10:00 am:

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 2nd Street, NE

2nd Street, NE from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

Pennsylvania Avenue, SE from Independence Avenue to 4th Street, SE

3rd Street, SE from Pennsylvania Avenue to D Street, SE

D Street, SE from 4th Street to Washington Avenue, SE

Washington Avenue from E Street to Independence Avenue, SE

I-695

I-395

Suitland Parkway

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.