Suspects Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 4800 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the 4800 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:20 am, the suspects entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the location.

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/eD5rzJkORPs

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.