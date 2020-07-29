MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

July 20, 2020 to July 27, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, July 20, 2020, through Monday, July 27, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 45 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Justin Dorsey, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-104-745

A Cobray Uzi 9mm caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-104-546

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Derrick Rogers, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-104-715

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southwest. CCN: 20-104-716

An H & R 929 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Andre Wendell Wallace, of Northeast, D.C., for Driving under the Influence, No Permit, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol while Impaired, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-104-685

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Mohammad Ali Shakhzad, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 20-104-482

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of 18th Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-105-030

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-105-273

An American Tactical Titan .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Brothers Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-105-002

An Arminius .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2400 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old Jerome Marshall, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Cruelty to Children, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 20-105-038

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jerome Cedric White, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-104-835

Thursday, July 23, 2020

A Colt DA-41 .41 caliber revolver (pictured below) and a BB gun were recovered in the 6800 block of 32nd Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-105-495

A Walther .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 3000 block of Newark Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-105-508

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Ronald Yarborough, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-105-571

A Kel-Tec Crimson Trace .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tomas Anderson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 20-105-624

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Corie Gezone Yates, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-105-662

A Colt 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old John Thomas Parker, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-105-675

Friday, July 24, 2020

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Ladonte Hawkins, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-106-106

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Wade Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-106-020

A Sig Sauer 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-106-013

A Ruger LC9s 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Elijah McCrae, of York, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-106-023

A Taurus G3c 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Demeatrey James, of Chesapeake, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-106-122

A Cobra .38 caliber revolver, a Lorcin .22 caliber handgun, a Glenfield 25 .22 caliber rifle, an Ithaca Guns 20 gauge shotgun, and a Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2100 block of Upshur Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-106-011

A Smith & Wesson 410 .40mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Christopher Barnhart, of Fairfax, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Counterfeit Tags, Obtain Controlled Substance by Fraud, and No Permit. CCN: 20-105-994

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of First Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Taquasha Monay Simms, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-106-139

A Caphain BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 20-106-159

Saturday, July 25, 2020

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old David Lee Robinson, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Murder II and Destruction of Property. CCN: 20-106-331

A Python 357 Magnum SL .357 caliber revolver, a Marksman Repeater .177 caliber BB gun, and a Savage-Stevens double barrel shotgun were recovered in the 7800 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-106-286

Sunday, July 26, 2020

A Bond Arms Derringer .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-106-987

A .Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-106-894

A 12 gauge shotgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-106-920

Monday, July 27, 2020

A Colt Commander .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5300 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Juvan Alston, of Fort Washington, MD, and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-107-453

A SCCY CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jahmar Johnson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 20-107-523

A Charter Arms .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 800 block of 44th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Kevin Dwayne Ross, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-107- 435

A Glock 27 Gen4 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 20-107- 452

A Llama Micromax 380 .380 caliber handgun and a Remington Arms 870 LW 20 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 5400 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 59-year-old Anthony Quinn Fendell, of Northeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-107-389

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the -shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information July be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

##