Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 11:48 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect brandished a firearm towards a store employee and demanded US currency. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/q-ALhK3Aetg

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.