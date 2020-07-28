Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
*Updated: Decedent Identified* Traffic Fatality: 2800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Agents with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division and detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash involving a marked police vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred on Friday, July 24, 2020, in the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 9:37 pm, a member of the Sixth District was operating a marked police vehicle with lights and sirens activated, while responding to assist another officer. The operator of the police vehicle was travelling southbound in the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, where the vehicle stuck an adult female who was in the roadway not in marked crosswalk. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has identified as 62-year old Devonne Christine Harris, of No Fixed Address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

