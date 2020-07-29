Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Knife) and Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offenses in the Fourth District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Knife) and Armed Carjacking (Knife) offenses that occurred on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the Fourth District.

 

Armed Carjacking (Knife): At approximately 8:50 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was in their vehicle, in the 600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim was able to flee the scene in their vehicle. CCN: 20-107-476

 

Armed Robbery (Knife): At approximately 8:53 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of Irving Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 20-107-489

 

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video link below:

https://youtu.be/RoUvLtjhPeY

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

