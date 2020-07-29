Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Pierce Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the 100 block of Pierce Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:25 pm, the suspects sold a vehicle to the victim at the listed location. The victim entered the driver side of the vehicle and one of the suspects brandished a handgun towards the victim. The suspects then demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The suspects entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.