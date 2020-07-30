Good Luck Yogi, a First-of-Its-Kind Meditation Device for Children Launches on Kickstarter
Good Luck Yogi (GLY) was founded by JC Das, a former monk and music producer, and Anchal Leela Chand, a former behavioral therapist and mother of three.
My children need Good Luck Yogi because although it may seem small to us, young people have pressures too.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Luck Yogi (GLY) launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter today for their first-of-its-kind, interactive meditation device and mobile app that personalizes mindfulness for children.
Good Luck Yogi is the next leading brand in meditation for kids and families. Using age-appropriate content voiced by children, they’re committed to making mindfulness accessible and fun for kids of all ages through an interactive meditation device and inner peace hero named Good Luck Yogi.
According to the Child Mind Institute, 17.1 million children in the United States (22%) have or have had diagnosable psychiatric illnesses such as anxiety, depression, and ADHD.
"My children need Good Luck Yogi because although it may seem small to us, young people have pressures too,” said Actress and mother, Tisha Campbell.
With the Coronavirus pandemic rapidly changing norms, children’s mental health is a topmost priority for parents. "I cannot think of a more fun, important, or necessary educational toy in today's world," said Academy Award Winning Director Jeffrey D. Brown.
The device looks like a fusion of a sitting yogi, legs crossed in a meditative posture, and an animated superhero with a space helmet and glowing eyes.
Each device comes programmed with 12 meditations on topics like gratitude and nature sound adventures like Calming Seas. With the app, children can explore new meditations, update their device’s content, and earn special badges. Children play Good Luck Yogi’s meditations and therapeutic light-up visor by pressing soft-touch buttons on Yogi’s helmet.
Join the movement by pre-ordering Good Luck Yogi or donating devices to kids at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and the In A Perfect World Foundation’s inner-city youth mindfulness programs.
Product Specifications
· Onboard memory to store up to 8 hours of content
· Rechargeable battery with 12-hour battery life
· 10W speaker with high quality audio playback
· Bluetooth 4.1 compatibility
· UV stable, ABS plastic with a glossy white finish
· Approximately 3lbs, 7" tall, 4.5" wide, and 4" deep
About Good Luck Yogi
Good Luck Yogi (@goodluckyogi) is a family wellness brand committed to serving the well-being of every child. Good Luck Yogi was founded by JC Das, a former music producer and full-time monk of six years, and Anchal Leela Chand, a former behavioral therapist and mother of three. Since coming to life, GLY has led hundreds of Pre-K to 8th-grade students in guided breathing exercises in Los Angeles and across the United States.
