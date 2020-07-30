PRINCE GEORGE, BC, CANADA, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positively Georgia's Guide to Surviving Grief: Elizabeth Ferris' Inspiring and Insightful New Book

Canada – July 29, 2020 – Elizabeth Ferris announces the release of her new book, “Positively Georgia’s Guide to Surviving Grief.” This follows the remarkable success of her first book, “Positively Georgia – a Motivational Tale of a Unique Airedale,” which when released late last year, quickly rose in popularity to become an Amazon Top 50 Best Seller.

Positively Georgia’s Guide to Surviving Grief is a beautiful graphic book that helps teens and adults deal positively with the loss of a loved one. It is a transformational book that fosters needed conversations between youth and adults about grief. Georgia is an illustrated Airedale Terrier breed who is bubbly and full of inspiring ideas. Georgia rides around the city in her owner’s truck, experiencing the world with love and appreciation. Her owner, who is a realtor, visits people selling a home or property after a loved one has died. Georgia can see the gloom in their eyes.

Georgia knows how to console a human adult or child who is struggling with grief. She jumps up on the couch and presses her big furry body against the person until they forget their loss and sadness. The book offers reassuring and inspiring lessons for children and adults. It’s 42 beautifully illustrated pages teach that surroundings can be fun and fabulous when accompanied by enthusiasm and a can-do attitude.

“Positively Georgia’s Guide to Surviving Grief” was lovingly produced page by page and is touted as the perfect traveling companion for the journey of recovery from grief. This book is littered with insightful and thoughtful prompts that help to reflect on things. “Positively Georgia’s Guide to Surviving Grief” makes an extra thoughtful gift when given with a particular usage in mind.

“The loss of a loved one is a gut-wrenching experience. This book shows teens and adults effective ways to deal with loss to recover a happy, rewarding life,” said Elizabeth Ferris, the author of “Positively Georgia’s Guide to Surviving Grief.” “This book is also good for people with terrible anxiety and will help their mind slow down and focus on positivity,” she added.

As an author, Elizabeth Ferris has acquired the prowess to hope, encouragement, and support as individuals navigate the challenges and adversities of life and loss. Elizabeth draws from a lifetime of sometimes challenging experiences. Her parents immigrated to Canada from Hungary, creating a marvelous family with more than 60 years of love. Today, Elizabeth divides her time between writing books and serving as an Executive Assistant for a Health Authority in Western Canada.

Elizabeth is eager to get the word out about this book to those that are in deep pain and despair in their grief.

People interested in “Positively Georgia’s Guide to Surviving Grief” and seeking a book that has got it all: motivating, inspiring, insightful, and of course, reassuring can order on Amazon and her website.

Learn more about Elizabeth Ferris at Ferrisbooks.com.