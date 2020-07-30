Vigorous Innovations Slashes the Prices of Percussion Massagers

A Texas-based company that sells some of the world's best portable deep tissue massage guns for athletes has slashed its prices.

CROWLEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Vigorous Innovations announced today that it is now offering a variety of discounts to massage gun buyers.

"We're very excited to offer these great discounts to massage gun buyers," said Justin Robinson, owner and spokesperson for Vigorous Innovations.

Robinson explained that for a limited time, customers could use code 2020Sale at checkout for the final price as low as $88 - customers could save up to 60 percent off of the regular price.

"Experience total body relief in the comfort of your own home with one of our powerful percussion massagers," Robinson stressed.

One of the massage guns that's now discounted – at 29 percent off of the regular price - is the VI Pro Mini Handheld Percussion Massager with 6 attachments. The VI Pro Mini deep tissue massager, according to Robinson, adopts an upgraded brushless motor with superior noise reduction, so it will not be noisy when in use. It is also equipped with four custom massager heads and two metal massager heads.

The massager weighs only 1.8 pounds as one of the lightest percussion massage guns on the market and employs LG lithium-ion battery with 3400 mAh that lasts 1.5-5.5 hours per charge (three to five hours).

In addition, the handheld massager can be operated using one hand. Long press on the power button to turn on or shut down the massager. Users can short press on the power button to change gear. With three gears for adjustment and a maximum power of 160w, it can speed up to 2800 rev/min; in the smart power-saving mode - it works 10 minutes and then automatically stops.

Additional massage guns that have been discounted include:

• Personal Percussion Jigsaw Massage Gun - VI Premium Handheld Deep Muscle Massager. At a 45 percent discount off the regular price, users can experience total body relief in the comfort of their own home. The powerful handheld deep tissue massager heads knead directly into large knots and sore spots to loosen them while stimulating blood flow. This not only feels amazing, but it helps speed up recovery and reduce inflammation.

In addition, users will be able to stop spending hours waiting at the chiropractor or massage therapist's office. Stop spending hundreds (or thousands) a month on treatment. The cordless charger is battery operated so users can use it in any room of their home, and easily reach every body part that needs relief.

• VI Pro Ultra Quiet Percussion Massager - Includes Multiple Heads and Free Hard Travel Case. At 26 percent off of the regular price, this powerful percussion massager heads knead directly into large knots and sore spots to loosen them while stimulating blood flow. This not only feels amazing, but it helps speed up recovery and reduce inflammation.

In addition, this professional cordless percussive massage gun has five variable speed options, including a high 3300 rpm setting. At these high ultra-effective settings, the gun creates some noise from the vibration. The result is a deeply satisfying relief that really works.

• VI Pro Quiet Percussion Massage Gun - Professional Portable Deep Tissue Massage Gun Grey. The powerful percussion heads knead directly into large knots and sore spots to loosen them while stimulating blood flow. At a 26 percent discount off of the regular price, users can quickly and easily swap out a different percussive head for different muscle groups or to spot treat tired joints or scar tissue.

Also, the fork head is great for individuals' back, the bullet head is amazing for pressure points, and the flat head and ball head are great for large areas. The difference with this massage gun is that most percussive massage guns are extremely loud and can damage users' hearing. The VI PRO features a brushless five-speed motor that delivers 1400-3200 strokes per minute that is so quiet individuals can use it anywhere (including the office) without bothering other people or pets.



For more information, please visit https://www.vigorousinnovations.com/blog.

###

About Vigorous Innovations

Vigorous Innovations is a company founded on the principles of producing only the highest quality products with even higher quality customer service. Everything we do, we do for you, our valued customer.

Contact Details:

Justin Robinson

1925 Palomino Blvd

Crowley, TX 76036

United States

Phone: 682-235-9814

Source: Vigorous Innovations