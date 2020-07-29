Lake Lowell produces record catfish for Meridian angler

Reed Monson landed a catch-and-release state record with his 33-inch Channel Catfish from Lake Lowell.

Congratulations to Reed Monson of Meridian on landing a new catch/release state record for channel catfish. Reed was fishing for largemouth bass on Lake Lowell on Friday, July 24 when the 33-inch catfish inhaled his plastic swimbait. His fish narrowly beats the prior record recently set by Scott Turner (32-inches) in May 2020.

While Lake Lowell is primarily known as a bass destination, it does have a robust catfish population that is often overlooked. Idaho Fish and Game stocks between 5,000 - 10,000 catfish annually, which grow quickly and frequently exceed 10 pounds.

Fish and Game often stocks channel catfish during the summer months, when waters are too warm for trout. Catfish are an often-overlooked game fish in Idaho. There are abundant populations in the Snake River and many of Idaho's lakes, reservoirs, ponds, etc.

