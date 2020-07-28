Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in August

Even with COVID-19 concerns changing the way we are currently living, working, and recreating, you can still get outside for some fishing adventures. Just remember to follow public health recommendations for social distancing, even when outdoors.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 13,640 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range at these area fishing holes in August.

Location, Week Stocked, Number of Trout

Alturas Lake, August 10-14, 1,740

Bayhorse Lake, August 10-14, 2,000

Blue Mt. Meadow Pond, August 17-21, 300

Capehorn Lake, August 3-7, 300

Hayden Creek Pond, August 17-21, 800

Kids Creek Pond, August 17-21, 400

Little Bayhorse Lake, August 10-14, 1,000

Meadow Lake, August 3-7, 2,000

Perkins Lake, August 10-14, 300

Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole), August 3-7 & August 10-14, 1,600 total

Squaw Creek Pond, August 17-21, 300

Stanley Lake, August 10-14, 1,100

Valley Creek, August 3-7 & August 10-14, 500 total

Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, August 3-7 & August 17-21, 1,300 total

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, road conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.