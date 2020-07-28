Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in August
Even with COVID-19 concerns changing the way we are currently living, working, and recreating, you can still get outside for some fishing adventures. Just remember to follow public health recommendations for social distancing, even when outdoors.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 13,640 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range at these area fishing holes in August.
Location, Week Stocked, Number of Trout
- Alturas Lake, August 10-14, 1,740
- Bayhorse Lake, August 10-14, 2,000
- Blue Mt. Meadow Pond, August 17-21, 300
- Capehorn Lake, August 3-7, 300
- Hayden Creek Pond, August 17-21, 800
- Kids Creek Pond, August 17-21, 400
- Little Bayhorse Lake, August 10-14, 1,000
- Meadow Lake, August 3-7, 2,000
- Perkins Lake, August 10-14, 300
- Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole), August 3-7 & August 10-14, 1,600 total
- Squaw Creek Pond, August 17-21, 300
- Stanley Lake, August 10-14, 1,100
- Valley Creek, August 3-7 & August 10-14, 500 total
- Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, August 3-7 & August 17-21, 1,300 total
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, road conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.
Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.