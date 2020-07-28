Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 nonresident deer/elk tags currently unavailable as second tags unless some are returned

With the sellout of over-the-counter, nonresident deer and elk tags, there are no nonresident tags currently available to be sold as second tags for the 2020 hunting season, which customarily became available on Aug. 1.

In recent years when nonresident over-the-counter deer and elk tags did not sell out, Idaho Fish and Game allowed resident and nonresident hunters to buy unsold nonresident general hunt deer and elk tags as a second tag starting Aug. 1. Due to increased interest and sales, all nonresident over-the-counter deer and elk tags sold out before that date for the 2020 hunting season. 

If nonresident deer or elk tags are returned or exchanged, they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to all hunters on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. The next sale, if any tags are returned or exchanged, will be on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. MDT. A list of available tags, if any, will be made public on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. MDT. To see if returned tags are available in the future, go to the returned tag webpage on the Tuesday before each sale.

Resident hunters are reminded there are no limits on resident deer and elk tags in general hunts, except capped elk zones, so resident deer and elk tags for all other general hunts will be available through the respective deer and elk seasons. 

