Governor Walz Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Honor John Lewis

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset tomorrow, July 30, 2020 to honor Representative John Lewis. The proclamation follows a six day national celebration of his life.

“Congressman Lewis was fearless in his pursuit of a more perfect union,” reads Governor Walz’s proclamation. “Congressman Lewis was a friend, mentor, and leader of character and integrity, and his values pushed the country to rise to a higher purpose and build a more fair and equitable nation.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Lewis, who was a valiant stalwart of the Civil Rights movement – one of the original Freedom Riders, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the youngest speaker at the March on Washington, leader of the march from Selma to Montgomery, and a member of Congress representing the people of Georgia for 33 years.