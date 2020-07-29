Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,918 in the last 365 days.

Governor Walz Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Honor John Lewis

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset tomorrow, July 30, 2020 to honor Representative John Lewis. The proclamation follows a six day national celebration of his life.

“Congressman Lewis was fearless in his pursuit of a more perfect union,” reads Governor Walz’s proclamation. “Congressman Lewis was a friend, mentor, and leader of character and integrity, and his values pushed the country to rise to a higher purpose and build a more fair and equitable nation.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Lewis, who was a valiant stalwart of the Civil Rights movement – one of the original Freedom Riders, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the youngest speaker at the March on Washington, leader of the march from Selma to Montgomery, and a member of Congress representing the people of Georgia for 33 years.

You just read:

Governor Walz Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Honor John Lewis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.