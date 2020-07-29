Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,919 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Begin Consideration of H.R. 7617Defense, Commerce, Justice, Science, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2021 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations)

The Rule provides for 90 minutes of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations.  The Rule makes in order 340 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc.  A full list of amendments can be found here.

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2020

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.