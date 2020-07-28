Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travel Advisory Update

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that three additional states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota. No states have been removed. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. 

Governor Cuomo also announced that the joint State Liquor Authority and New York State Police Task Force observed 26 additional violations of state social distancing requirements yesterday. The task force conducted 644 compliance checks last night. 

The governor also renewed his call on Congress to include funding for state and local governments in the next stimulus package. 

Governor Cuomo also offered to have Major League Baseball teams come play in New York if they are experiencing difficulties in their home states.  

"Our job is to do everything we can to control COVID and anticipate possible future issues, and in that regard, the issues we watch are the infection rates spreading across the country and compliance with the rules that we now have in place across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "The situation across the nation is still very bad and there are more states that have exceeded our thresholds for quarantine." 

"New York State has one of the lowest infection rates in the U.S.," Governor Cuomo continued. "We have a full Department of Health protocol system in place, and I offer to the MLB, if you are having problems playing in other states, come play here - we will set up a health protocol."

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's investigation into a concert in Southampton that received widespread press and social media attention. Yesterday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to the Town of Southampton requesting information on the concert within 24 hours and advising the town that New York State will conduct an investigation and assess the penalties associated with any violations of public health laws or regulations. 

The full, updated travel advisory list is below: 

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Delaware
  • District of Columbia
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 68
  • Hospital Counties - 29
  • Number ICU - 152 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 81 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 72,813 (+47)
  • Deaths - 9
  • Total Deaths - 25,126

Of the 57,397 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 534, or 0.93 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

1.2%

0.5%

1.2%

Central New York

0.4%

0.4%

0.9%

Finger Lakes

0.7%

0.9%

0.4%

Long Island

1.3%

1.5%

1.1%

Mid-Hudson

1.2%

0.8%

1.1%

Mohawk Valley

0.6%

1.0%

2.0%

New York City

1.1%

1.2%

0.9%

North Country

0.3%

0.2%

0.6%

Southern Tier

0.9%

0.5%

0.6%

Western New York

0.9%

1.2%

0.9%

 

The Governor also confirmed 534 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 412,878 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 412,878 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,468

15

Allegany

74

0

Broome

992

6

Cattaraugus

153

0

Cayuga

140

0

Chautauqua

219

1

Chemung

160

0

Chenango

203

0

Clinton

123

3

Columbia

504

1

Cortland

89

2

Delaware

99

1

Dutchess

4,447

7

Erie

8,364

37

Essex

55

0

Franklin

47

3

Fulton

270

0

Genesee

266

0

Greene

283

1

Hamilton

7

0

Herkimer

236

2

Jefferson

128

0

Lewis

34

0

Livingston

162

0

Madison

391

1

Monroe

4632

12

Montgomery

152

4

Nassau

43,059

42

Niagara

1424

0

NYC

224,249

198

Oneida

2,028

18

Onondaga

3,419

21

Ontario

345

2

Orange

11,024

14

Orleans

290

0

Oswego

239

0

Otsego

105

2

Putnam

1,412

4

Rensselaer

690

3

Rockland

13,845

4

Saratoga

691

3

Schenectady

998

8

Schoharie

68

0

Schuyler

20

0

Seneca

84

1

St. Lawrence

258

0

Steuben

289

1

Suffolk

43,024

57

Sullivan

1476

0

Tioga

180

0

Tompkins

225

0

Ulster

1942

16

Warren

298

4

Washington

254

0

Wayne

243

0

Westchester

35,838

39

Wyoming

111

1

Yates

52

0

 

 

 

Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,126. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

 

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

1

Broome

1

Kings

2

Oneida

1

Onondaga

1

Queens

2

