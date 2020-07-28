Job Announcement - Court Reporter

Salary $54,120.00 Annually

Location Fargo, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Unit 2 - Administration

Job Number 2020-U2-FGO-31-CR2

Closing 8/18/2020 11:59 PM Central

The salary is $4,510 monthly plus additional compensation per page for civil and non-indigent criminal transcripts. Stenographic equipment and software provided.

The Court Reporter is responsible for making a verbatim record of district and juvenile court trials, proceedings, and other matters using computer-aided transcription, shorthand, and/or audio recording equipment, writing court logs, noting appearances and essential events during proceedings, and providing transcripts, as required. Positions assigned to this classification provide administrative and secretarial support to a district judge and court staff, assist in calendar control and scheduling, and may serve as a liaison between the district judge and others in matters handled by the judge.

See the full job announcement at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2823907/court-reporter-fargo?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs