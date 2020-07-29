Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minn.: Threat against judge not protected by attorney-client privilege, 8th Circuit rules

ABA Journal

A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a man for threatening a federal judge in a phone call with his lawyers.

The St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of Robert Ivers in a July 23 opinion. The court said the threat was not protected by attorney-client privilege. Law360 has coverage.

Ivers was convicted in September 2018 for making this statement to his lawyers: “You don’t know the 50 different ways I planned to kill her.”

Read more at: https://www.abajournal.com/news/article/threat-against-judge-not-protected-by-attorney-client-privilege-8th-circuit-rules

Read the court's opinion at: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/20/07/191563P.pdf

Minn.: Threat against judge not protected by attorney-client privilege, 8th Circuit rules

