Lane Closure on I-380 Northbound in Lackawanna County

Dunmore –There will be a right lane closure starting Thursday, July 30 to Friday, August 7 on I-380 northbound in Lackawanna County from Exit 13 Gouldsboro to Exit 20 Daleville. Work will take place from mile maker 13.5 to 19.5. The lane will remain closed day and night, work will occur from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Contractor will be completing concrete patching work.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4