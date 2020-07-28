Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Troopers Search For Suspect and Vehicle Involved In Alleged Shooting Reported In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(Rockville, MD) – Maryland State Police from the Rockville Barrack and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in an alleged shooting in Montgomery County this afternoon.

The suspect is described as a heavy set African American man with facial hair, wearing a red shirt. Police were advised he fired at least one shot into a vehicle shortly before 3:00 p.m. today while traveling on the outer loop of I-495 in the area of Route 650 in Silver Spring. Police believe he was operating a blue Hyundai sedan, possibly a Sonata.

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack made contact with the victim of the shooting, who was uninjured during the incident. The victim’s vehicle sustained damage from what troopers identified as one bullet in the passenger side front door. The victim is not being identified at this time.

The preliminary investigation reveals the possible suspect fled a traffic stop after the alleged shooting occurred. Shortly after 3:00 p.m. today,  a Montgomery County police officer was conducting a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai sedan, or  Sonata, traveling on the outer loop of I-495, for erratic driving behavior.

While the officer was initiating the stop, an unidentified witness pulled over and advised the Montgomery County police officer that the driver of the Hyundai had just been involved in a shooting. Moments later, before the Montgomery County police officer was able to investigate further, and before the driver of the Hyundai was identified, the driver fled the scene. A short pursuit was initiated, but was terminated prior to being able to identify the driver.

State police investigators from the Rockville Barrack and Criminal Enforcement Division  canvassed the area of I-495. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians searched the victim’s vehicle to locate additional evidence.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident and or who can provide additional information regarding the vehicle, its registration information, or the identity of the driver, to call Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.  Information can be emailed to D/Sgt O’Brien at Michael.obrien@maryland.gov.  All calls and emails may be kept confidential.

A motive for this crime has not been established at this time.  The investigation continues…

 

###

CONTACT:    Rockville Barrack, Duty Officer

301-424-2101

