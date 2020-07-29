Zebra mussels confirmed in Pimushe Lake in Beltrami County

Careful monitoring by a county invasive species specialist led to the confirmation of zebra mussels in Pimushe Lake in Beltrami County.

The Beltrami County aquatic invasive species staffer contacted the Department of Natural Resources after finding one adult zebra mussel on a settlement sampler hanging on a dock. Settlement samplers are solid surfaces placed in the water that people can regularly check for attached zebra mussels.

Pimushe Lake is just north of the Cass Lake chain of lakes, where zebra mussels were first confirmed in 2014.

The DNR continues to urge everyone to do their part to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. For lake property owners and lake service provider businesses, this includes carefully checking boats and trailers, docks and lifts, and all other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing equipment for seasonal storage.

It is especially important to follow Minnesota’s law and keep docks and boat lifts out of the water for at least 21 days before putting them into another body of water.

Anyone transporting a dock or lift from a shoreline property to another location for storage or repair may need a permit, to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

The DNR recommends these steps for lake property owners:

Look on the posts, wheels and underwater support bars of docks and lifts, as well as any parts of boats, pontoons and rafts that may have been submerged in water for an extended period.

Hire DNR-permitted lake service provider businesses to install or remove boats, docks, lifts and other water-related equipment. These businesses have attended training on Minnesota’s aquatic invasive species laws and many have experience identifying and removing invasive species.

People should contact an area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.

Whether or not a lake is listed as infested, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species,

Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another waterbody:

Spray with high-pressure water.

Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry for at least five days.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

More information is available at mndnr.gov/ais.