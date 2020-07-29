DNR seeks comments on environmental assessment worksheet for Interstate Island Avian Habitat Restoration Project

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments through Dec. 26 on an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) for the Interstate Island Avian Habitat Restoration Project.

The DNR proposes to restore and protect imperiled bird habitat in the Interstate Island Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin. The WMA is the largest of two remaining common tern nesting areas in the Lake Superior watershed. It is also the only federally listed critical habitat for piping plover in Minnesota. Recent high water levels have caused significant loss of critical habitat on the island.

A copy of the EAW is available online.

Additional copies may be requested by calling 651-259-5082.

A copy of the EAW is available for public review at:

DNR Library, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155

DNR Northeast Region Headquarters, 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Hennepin County – Minneapolis Central Library, Government Documents, Second Floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1992

Duluth Public Library, 520 West Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802

Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave., Superior WI 54880

The EAW notice is being published in the EQB Monitor on Nov. 25. Written comments on the EAW must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, to the attention of Kate Fairman, EAW Project Manager, Environmental Policy and Review Unit, DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

Electronic or email comments may be sent to [email protected] with “Interstate Island EAW” in the subject line. Written comments may also be sent by fax to 651-296-1811. People who submit comments will receive a copy of the decision document, which includes responses to comments.

Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters' names and email or postal addresses will also be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials they submit.