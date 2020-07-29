Fort Snelling State Park hosts annual Winter Trails Day on Jan. 11

Sample snowshoeing, skiing, archery, fat biking and more this Saturday at Fort Snelling State Park.

Winter Trails Day runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features an array of activities, including guided nature hikes will take place every half hour, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Activities will be set up near the beach area, and will be followed by hot cocoa and a bonfire. The event will be held regardless of snow conditions.

“Finding an enjoyable outdoor activity is a great way to stay active and really enjoy the season,” said Nick Bartels, assistant supervisor at Fort Snelling State Park. “Winter Trails Day provides an opportunity to take part in many outdoor activities that can be enjoyed alone or with others. Whether you try something new, or pick up a few tips on your winter hobby, Winter Trails Day is a great gateway to winter recreation in Minnesota.”

Sign-language interpreters will be on hand to help make the day’s activities more accessible to those with hearing disabilities. Stop by the registration tent for more information.

Winter Trails Day is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division, REI Co-op, Mississippi Park Connection, Northern Star Scouting, the Loppet Foundation, the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, and others.

The use of fat bikes and other equipment will be free, but a $7 vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.

Permits are available at the park, however, those attending Winter Trails Day can avoid waiting in line by getting their permit in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reservations to buy a one-day ($7) or year-round ($35) permit.

For more information, contact the DNR Information Center at [email protected] or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday).