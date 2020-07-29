Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,693 in the last 365 days.

Glacial Lakes State Park to operate aeration system in Mountain Lake

Glacial Lakes State Park in west-central Minnesota will begin operating an aeration system in Mountain Lake, also known as Signalness Lake, beginning on or after Feb. 3, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The aeration system will increase oxygen levels in the lake to prevent winter kill of fish populations.

The aeration area will be clearly marked. The DNR cautions lake users that this system, coupled with certain weather conditions, can create fluctuations of open water and areas of thin ice. People should stay clear of the marked area and use extreme caution when on the lake. Vehicles, including snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles are prohibited on the lake.

For more information, contact the park at 320-852-7200.

You just read:

Glacial Lakes State Park to operate aeration system in Mountain Lake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.