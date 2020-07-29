Glacial Lakes State Park to operate aeration system in Mountain Lake

Glacial Lakes State Park in west-central Minnesota will begin operating an aeration system in Mountain Lake, also known as Signalness Lake, beginning on or after Feb. 3, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The aeration system will increase oxygen levels in the lake to prevent winter kill of fish populations.

The aeration area will be clearly marked. The DNR cautions lake users that this system, coupled with certain weather conditions, can create fluctuations of open water and areas of thin ice. People should stay clear of the marked area and use extreme caution when on the lake. Vehicles, including snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles are prohibited on the lake.

For more information, contact the park at 320-852-7200.