Snowshoe lacing workshop scheduled at Lac qui Parle State Park

Lac qui Parle State Park will offer an opportunity for visitors to create their own Ojibwe-style snowshoes at a two-day weekend workshop Feb. 22-23. The registration deadline is Feb. 5.

Workshop leaders will demonstrate how to lace the pointed end-styled snowshoes during a two-day session. Registrants will learn how to weave the laces on pre-built wooden snowshoe frames, as well as how to use them in the snow.

“Snowshoeing is a popular pastime during Minnesota’s winter months,” said Terri Dinesen, Lac qui Parle State Park manager. “This workshop will also provide the opportunity to learn how to make these attractive keepsakes and use them properly.”

The snowshoe lacing workshop’s registration fee is $80 and includes the snowshoe kit and instruction. Class size is limited to 20 people, and advance registration is required so that the appropriate quantities and sizes of snowshoe kits may be ordered. Participants should be at least 10 years old and have enough hand strength to tighten the cords. Lunch will not be provided, so attendees should bring a sack lunch.

To register, contact the park office at 320-734-4450, ext. 222 or email Chris at [email protected]. The $80 fee is due at the time of registration. Refunds are not available after the snowshoe kits have been ordered, however, the snowshoe kit will be available to any registrant who must cancel after the order is placed.

The workshop will be held at the Lac qui Parle DNR office and education center, 14047 20th St. NW, Watson, MN 56295. It will take place 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. A vehicle permit will not be necessary for the class.