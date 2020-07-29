Lake Bemidji State Park to sponsor 6th Annual Northland Fat Bike Rally

The “race” is on for fat bike enthusiasts at the 6th Annual Northland Fat Bike Rally at Lake Bemidji State Park on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The main event begins at 11 a.m. with a mass start on Lake Bemidji and then bikers head into Lake Bemidji State Park and up the Rocky Point Trail. Both 10K and 28K routes will be offered.

The rally is not just for experienced fat-tire bikers. Anyone interested in this winter sport can ride the course, check out various fat bikes, learn about the sport by talking with fat bike experts. The Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park will offer food and refreshments at the visitor center.

The course will be closed until the official start time at 11 a.m. After the event, the course will be open to biking until 4 p.m. The park will also be open to fat biking on Sunday, March 8.

Schedule 9:30 a.m. Registration, Lake Bemidji State Park Visitor Center. 10:15 a.m. Mandatory rules meeting, Lake Bemidji State Park Visitor Center. 11 a.m. Event start, on Lake Bemidji. 2 p.m. After-event social with Event Awards and Raffle at C.K. Dudley’s, located at 6405

Bemidji Ave. N.W, Bemidji.

Participants must have at least 3.8-inch tires and must wear a helmet.

The event and activities are free, but participants are encouraged to make a donation to the TrekNorth Mountain Bike Club and Bemidji Composite Mountain Bike Team. The event is sponsored by Lake Bemidji State Park, C.K. Dudley’s, Super 8 Bemidji, Karvakko Engineering and the Bemidji Area Mountain Bikers.

A state parks vehicle permit ($7/one-day or $35/year-round) is required to enter the park.

For more information on the bike rally, contact Lake Bemidji State Park at 218-308-2300, or visit the Northland Fat Bike Rally Facebook page.

For more information about fat bike opportunities at Minnesota state parks and trails, visit mndnr.gov/fatbike.